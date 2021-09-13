MERRY HILL- The Albemarle Colts paid a visit to Lawrence Academy for what would be a battle of the fittest in the Tarheel Independent Conference match last Thursday.
The first set was truly intense, but the warriors prevailed 25-22.
The Colts remained determined and let it be known that they weren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Vigorous net play by the Colts and errors by Lawrence allowed the Colts to tie it up, winning the second set 25- 21.
Lawrence realized that the Colts weren’t going down easily. With a strong support base from the home fans and necessary adjustments instructed by Coach Mary Beth Shaw, motivated the Warriors to dig in deep.
The Warriors sealed the next two sets, each by a count of 25-19.
Lawrence as a unit was 72-of-75 on serves, along with 12 blocks.
Samatha Hudson brought the hammer with give kills, while Dava Armstrong was the gatekeeper on the net with eight blocks.
The Warriors will host Northeast Academy at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 16.
With an overall record of 6-2 and a TIC record of 1-1, currently Lawrence is sitting in second place.