...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM TODAY IN NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA...
Dry and breezy conditions are expected today. Northwest winds
around 15 mph will gust to 20-25 mph. Slightly warmer
temperatures and lower dew points will result in relative
humidity values of 20 to 25 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead
to an increased fire danger risk from late this morning through
the early evening hours.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
ROCKY MOUNT – A day after suffering a tough loss, Lawrence Academy’s varsity softball team rebounded in a big way.
The Lady Warriors, playing their second game in as many days, knocked off Faith Christian School 9-6 to secure their first victory of the season. That came a day after the Warriors suffered a 3-1 loss to Halifax Academy.
Lawrence jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first frame, only to have Faith Christian push across three marks in the bottom of the inning.
Neither team scored in the second, but the Warriors exploded for five runs and an 8-3 edge in the third inning. The Warriors added another run in the top of the fourth, but were countered by Faith Christian’s score in the bottom half, making it 9-4.
Faith Christian scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough.
Campy Pippins led the way for the Warriors at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a triple. Megan Stotesberry added a 1-for-3 day at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored.
Emma Smith, Samantha Hughson and Clair Smith each went 1-for-3 at the plate with a run scored.
On the mound, Stotesberry pitched five innings, giving up four hits and four runs, but only one was earned, all while striking out five. Hughson was perfect on the mound, pitching one inning and giving up no runs and no hits.
Claire Ferebee tossed an inning and two-thirds, giving up two earned runs on three hits. She struck out one.
Halifax – 3, Lawrence – 1
Halifax Academy jumped out to a three-run lead by plating two in the first and one in the second as they edged Lawrence Monday 3-1. The Warriors scored their only run in the top of the seventh stanza.
Megan Stotesberry was 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Warriors while Leah Woodard went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Riley Phelps was also 1-for-2 on the day.
Morgan Stotesberry had Lawrence’s other hit, going 1-for-3 at the plate.
Megan Stotesberry pitched an inning and two thirds, surrendering the three runs on just three hits.
Hughson pitched four and one-third innings, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out two.
Maddy Bethel led Halifax with a 2-for-3 day at the plate while Ashley Cooke pitched all seven innings for the Vikings, giving up one run on five hits while striking out eight.
Lawrence Baseball
Lawrence Academy’s varsity baseball team won its first outing of the season Monday.
The Warriors downed Halifax Academy 7-1 in a non-conference game in Roanoke Rapids.
The Warriors scored first, plating a single run in the second inning, before pushing three runs across in the third to take a 4-0 lead.
Halifax scored its only run in the fourth frame to close the gap to 4-1, but the Warriors scored one more in the sixth and two in the seventh to take the victory.