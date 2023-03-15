ROCKY MOUNT – A day after suffering a tough loss, Lawrence Academy’s varsity softball team rebounded in a big way.

The Lady Warriors, playing their second game in as many days, knocked off Faith Christian School 9-6 to secure their first victory of the season. That came a day after the Warriors suffered a 3-1 loss to Halifax Academy.

