MERRY HILL- The Lawrence Academy Warriors tennis team were so close.
They were just one match away from the state championship. However, that opportunity was spoiled on Tuesday, Oct 26, as the Greenfield Knights crept by and ended the Warriors seasoned (5-4), in the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association (NCISAA) semi-finals.
In the doubles category, Perris Clayton and Annie Trowell Hayes lost 8-1, Addie Phelps and Lucy Spruill won 8-5. Abby Rose and Lucy Boffano also won 8-6.
In the singles category, Clayton suffered a setback 6-4, 7-5, Trowell lost 6-4, 6-4. While Phelps won 6-1, 6-0.
Spruill was victorious, by a score of 6-2, 6-2, while Rose lost 6-1, 6-2. Boffano also fell short 6-4 and 6-3.
“We had a great season and came up one match short of our goal, making it back to the state championship,” stated Lawrence Head Coach Lee Hoffman.
“The girls worked hard all season to improve and get us our second in a row Tarheel Independence Conference (TIC) Championship and make it to the NCISAA semi-finals,” Hoffman added.
Subsequently, on Saturday, Oct 30, the Greenfield Knights lost to Oakwood Eagles 5-0 in the state championship.