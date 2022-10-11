LASKER – The Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School co-op team broke open a tight game in the second half, and went on to break a few hearts here Friday night as the Warriors spoiled Homecoming for host Northeast Academy with a 44-14 visiting team win.
When these two Colonial Conference rivals meet, there’s no love lost, and it proved the same this time as the game had to be called with 7:20 remaining in the fourth quarter after both benches cleared. The game also featured several ejections.
“I think we may have underestimated how tough they were,” said LAAS assistant coach Brad Brown, making his debut at the helm of the squad a winning one. Brown filled in for head coach Jerry Ford, who was away at a family function, and Brown admitted he may have had a few jitters.
“Both teams gave us all they had tonight,” he said.
Warriors junior quarterback Luke Foster went 8-of-10 in passing for 168 yards and five touchdowns. His favorite target was freshman Mike Lee, who was on the catching end of most of Foster’s tosses with 145 receiving yards and four scores. Boyd Swain caught the other LAAS touchdown.
Mari Larry rushed for 82 yards on seven carries and had Lawrence’s lone rushing touchdown.
Quarterback Dalton Vann was the workhorse for the Eagles with 20 carries for 89 yards on the ground. Heath Hobbs had just 16 yards on 11 carries, but scored both Northeast touchdowns.
Northeast won the coin-toss, but deferred to the second half. Larry set the Warriors up with great field position thanks to a 26-yard return of the opening kick-off to the Northeast 45. From there it took just two Foster passes, a 20-yard strike to Lee and a 20-yard bomb to Swain for the game’s first score. Larry ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 LAAS lead.
Northeast answered with a deliberate clock-eating 14-play drive – all on the ground – that consumed eleven minutes of game time.
No run was for more than six yards until Dalton Vann’s seven-yard carry that almost spelled disaster due to a fumble at the end of the run. However, teammate Dawson Vann fell on the loose pigskin allowing NEA to continue the drive.
The scoring play came when Hobbs sprinted in from eight yards out while Dawson Vann added the two-point conversion that knotted the score at eight-apiece.
Both teams went four-and-out, neither able to convert on fourth down and that left it an 8-8 score at the end of the first quarter.
LAAS opened the second quarter taking over at their own 32-yard line as Foster was greeted with a sack by Peyton Brinkley dropping him for a five-yard loss. The Eagle defense held and it was another four-and-out.
But their offense fared no better; stopped on their own 38-yard line due to another fourth-down failure.
This time the Green-and-White re-grouped: Larry broke off a pair of runs for 25 and 14 yards, respectively, down to the Northeast 30. From there, Foster hooked up with Lee for the visitors’ second touchdown, but this time Foster was stopped trying to run in the extra point, leaving the score 14-8, LAAS.
With under three-and-a-half minutes remaining in the half, Northeast managed to cross mid-field this time, getting to the LAAS 49 on their first play from scrimmage.
Four more plays and a Warrior penalty had the Eagles in the red-zone at the 18-yard line. Three more plays got the home team to the three-yard line with :32 seconds remaining in the quarter. They inched closer – to the one-yard line – with :02 seconds left, but Waylon Clifton and Creek Johnson stuffed the Northeast runner as the half ended.
The Eagles came out on fire to open the second half. Hobbs returned the opening kick 55 yards to the LAAS 15. Two more runs moved the ball to the 10 yard line and Hobbs did the rest, bowling over Warrior tacklers into the end zone. Dalton Vann tried a short pass for the conversion, but it came up short, leaving the score tied once more at 14-all.
But back came a quick LAAS answer. Another brilliant Larry return set up Lawrence’s first drive of the half in Eagle territory at the NEA 46. After Clifton broke off a short run to the 40, Larry broke to the outside and weaved his way to pay-dirt with a 40-yard run to daylight. Foster connected with Lee for the two-points and the co-op squad was back in front 22-14.
Northeast went three-and-out and had their first punt of the night. But the kick was short, putting LAAS at the NEA 25. Two quick runs and Foster then connected with Lee for their second hook-up of the night and the Green-and-White had a comfortable cushion of 30-14 after a Clifton conversion.
Tempers began to flare, both in the stands as well as between the lines, leading to a Northeast player ejection. The Eagles couldn’t get a first down in four tries, leaving Lawrence with the ball on NEA’s 29 yard line. Clifton broke a run nine yards to the 20 and it was Foster to Lee for a third time and the LAAS lead was upped to 38-14.
Starting at their own 20-yard line after a touch-back, Northeast could only drive to mid-field, ending the third quarter.
From there the ball went over on downs once again, and the Foster-Lee connection went one score beyond the trifecta with a fourth touchdown for the pair and the final Lawrence score of the night made it 44-14 with 7:25 left.
Northeast never got off another play. Five seconds later, following the kick-off, the game was called as things appeared to get out of hand between players and each side’s fans, despite cooler heads prevailing and the stands emptied. The result: a Homecoming dance for Northeast and a trip home for the Warriors.
“We played much better defense in the second half,” said Brown. “Overall it was a hard-fought contest.”
“We had some injuries, and that left us short (on personnel) tonight,” said Northeast coach Stevie Flythe. “That, and the game just got away from us.”
Lawrence (5-1) is back on the road Friday in Roanoke Rapids against Halifax Academy. Northeast (2-3) will lick it’s wounds and travel to Wilson to face Community Christian.