I love when the seasons combine.
I’m a big fella so while I am certainly enjoying the cooler weather, I am not referring to the temperature during any seven day period here in North Carolina where you might begin a day in shorts and flops and end it wearing a coat. When I remark about loving when the seasons combine, I’m talking about college football, the NFL, NBA basketball, college basketball, NHL, MLB, soccer and even NASCAR.
It doesn’t last long, but it’s a glorious time of the year.
The college football season hasn’t exactly gone the way I had hoped, or nearly anyone had expected, but it is always entertaining if you know where to look.
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere threw for 600 yards and scored eight touchdowns against Idaho (highlights on YouTube are worth checking out) but if it’s off the field drama you crave, dig into the story out of LSU a little more.
The details there are a rare mix of surprising, yet predictable, while somehow being both entertaining and sad. It seems Coach Orgeron handled divorce right after winning a National Championship and signing a lucrative contract extension about as well as you might expect someone in that position would.
There’s plenty of on the field excitement in the NFL too and that is exactly where the league would prefer you keep all of your attention. So long as folks are inexplicably judging Patrick Mahomes for Kansas City’s defensive struggles, they might possibly believe that Jon Gruden’s emails were the product of one man and not an environment where such emails can be comfortably shared.
I’ve been told that most of you don’t care about the NBA and that may be true but it continues gaining in popularity amongst younger demographics and I hold on to hope that one or two of them still read newspapers. Besides, the Nets and Lakers are two organizations that will provide to you all the on and off the court drama you heart could desire.
If you truly do prefer your basketball be collegiate, like most of us here do, there are plenty of storylines to follow on Tobacco Road now that practice has begun. Hubert Davis begins his first season as head coach of the Tar Heels, Coach K takes a farewell tour and Kevin Keatts tries not to.
As I write this, the Carolina Hurricanes are undefeated. They are only two games into the season so it’s early to start planning a parade in Raleigh, but 2-0 is better than 0-2.
While on the subject of hockey, did y’all know there used to be a small professional hockey team in Georgia that played in the Central Hockey League called the Whoopee? They aren’t around anymore but if I can find a Macon Whoopee jersey online in my size, I’m going to buy it.
People that still care about baseball are rooting for their teams in the postseason, Carli Lloyd is playing her final matches on the USWNT and the men’s national team is still trying to qualify for World Cup play.
As I mentioned before, even NASCAR is doing its thing, although someone I had never heard of named Kyle Larson is currently leading the points. It may not be my “cup of tea” but I love that it’s an option.
Now, if only people would give my kid a few pounds of candy I could steal and eat while I watch all these sports.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.