...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
It’s a good change. It looks nice, dare I say even fun. It’s kind of like the plot twist in dozens of teen movies where someone removes their terrible eyeglass frames and fixes their hair to reveal they are gorgeous.
I don’t know if baseball is all that, but for a little while, it was a thing of beauty. It actually started in spring training.
I don’t know if any of you have watched footage from spring training games, but baseball is using a pitch clock this season. The result has been positive from my point of view.
At-bats are much shorter so while there may not be more action as it regards scoring, the lack of action goes faster. A lot of us agreed that was a real problem and that particular problem may now be resolved.
I was getting ready to give credit where it was due and then the World Baseball Classic (WBC) came to Miami, Florida and baseball transitioned from more attractive to muy caliente.
The best players in the world representing their country and a plethora of fans from around the globe in the stands cheering them on. It provided moments that fans and players alike will remember forever.
The WBC was presented years ago as the baseball version of the World Cup. Countries could compete every few years for a chance to be called the world’s best and potentially find some television viewers.
I think it worked because I’m pretty sure the game I watched last night was the most viewed baseball game in history. That of course was the USA versus Japan final where Japan won and we all got the moment we wanted to see.
Team USA, down one run in the ninth inning with Mike Trout at the bat. Trout is arguably one of the five best baseball players in the world and some would argue the very best.
Pitching for Japan was his Angels’ teammate Shohei Ohtani, the guy I think most would consider the world’s best baseball player. He needed only one more out and his team and country would take back the title from the United States.
Unfortunately for us, he got the out and Japan won. I wish the result had been different but the moment still delivered.
It’s crazy right? I know what you’re thinking. You’re wondering how the Angels could be so bad with those two fellas playing and I don’t have an answer for that.
I was thinking how great it was to see players and fans animated and celebrating and having fun during games. I was also thinking how much I would enjoy that carrying over to the regular season.
Only time will tell if Major League Baseball and its commissioner, Rob Manfred, will try to carry on the momentum of the WBC. I’m not optimistic but I’m hopeful. After what I saw last night, I’ll tune in to find out.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and columnist. A Bertie High School graduate, he and his son currently reside in Wilmington. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com