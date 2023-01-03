Among the most popular off-season NASCAR debate topics is the one with this unanswerable question: Who’s the best driver never to have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship? Not the most successful driver. Not the winningest. Not the most popular. Rather … the flat-out best.
With 46 poles and 50 victories, Hall of Fame owner/driver the late Junior Johnson is certainly a candidate, as is current driver Denny Hamlin. Going into 2023, Hamlin has 36 poles and 48 victories (including three Daytona 500s) in 17 seasons. He’s been top-5 in points eight times and top-10 in points 14 times.
Then there’s retired Hall of Fame driver Mark Martin. Consider his resume: He was a five-time Cup Series runner-up, twice to Dale Earnhardt and once each to Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson. He was top-5 in points 13 times and had a 12-year run (1989-2000) of top-10 seasons with owner Jack Roush. That streak grew to 17 top-10 seasons in 24 years when he drove for Rick Hendrick.
Martin closed his career with three full seasons at Hendrick Motorsports and four partial seasons in mediocre equipment with four other owners. He retired in 2013, an impressive 32 years after arriving as an obsessive 21-year-old Midwestern short-track star. His career-ending stat line: 40 Cup victories, 49 Xfinity Series victories and seven Camping World Truck Series victories.
An Arkansas native, he was named one of NASCAR’s 50 greatest drivers in 1998. In 2015, he went into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. In 2017, he went into the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame. He called his 2017 induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame — along with Hendrick, Richard Childress and the late Benny Parsons and Raymond Parks — the highlight of his career. Almost nobody didn’t like Mark Martin.
“I never hit the super home run and didn’t win the Daytona 500,” he said during that 2017 NHOF induction weekend. “And I didn’t win a championship. But I put a lot of emphasis on winning. Let me tell you: I’ve done more in racing than I ever expected. And I mean EVER expected! I’ll never look back and regret what DIDN’T happen. Instead, I’ll look back and remember what DID happen.”
Martin was driving his motorcoach to watch the 2016 Indy 500 when HOF voters were in Charlotte. He was settled in, cleaning bugs off the windshield, when his phone rang.
“It just blew up (with calls from informed well-wishers),” he said. “My phone had never blown up like that. It was crazy, something not really expected; it was weird.
“I felt awkward, especially during the induction. I looked up at the flags along the wall — my heroes, the people that built the sport. I wasn’t one of them, so I was almost a little bit embarrassed. The Hall is the crown jewel of my career, but I don’t think one trophy or one championship defines an athlete. He’s defined by his actions over a period of time, by what he accomplished over years.”
His emphasis on winning developed early, as a teenager on local dirt tracks. He went from those primitive roots to the American Speed Association, where he won 24 features and four championships during the 1970s. Among the legends he took on: Bobby Allison, Alan Kulwicki, Dick Trickle, Jim Sauter and Rusty Wallace.
He moved to Cup in 1981, after the third of his four ASA titles. He struggled for consistency, running for eight owners over five seasons. He spent every penny he had — and some he didn’t — to race. He was a financially ruined alcoholic (his term) with almost no home life. Ironically, he found no joy in racing, the only thing he cared about. For most of the 1980s the likelihood of any kind of motorsports career seemed preposterous. He described himself as “an emotionally broken man.”
Everything changed in 1987. After watching Martin dominate Midwestern racing, Allison advised Roush to hire him for his 1988 startup Cup team. Roush and Martin struck a deal, giving Martin much-needed professional and personal stability. They talked about everything necessary to succeed: personnel, budgets, chassis choices, engine suppliers, testing commitments, manufacturer help. Never once did either mention salary.
Typically, 1988 was frustrating. In addition to 10 top-10 finishes, Martin and Roush had 10 DNF’s. The 41st-place in the Daytona 500 was balanced by a runner-up at Bristol several weeks later. There were more finishes in the 20s and 30s than in the top-15s, an inconsistency that doomed them to 15th in final points.
Things changed dramatically in 1989, capped by Martin’s victory at Rockingham in October. He started seventh, led five times for 101 laps and beat Wallace by three seconds. (A late-race, two-tire stop was the difference). It was his 113th Cup start and 56th with Roush. He had six poles and 14 top-5s that season, almost half the 29-race schedule. He was third in final points, the first of thirteen seasons he finished top-5.
His reaction to that first victory after being so close so often: “I can’t believe it,” Martin said. “I feel like my whole life is fulfilled. This is a dream come true because I’ve wanted it so bad for so long. Right now, I feel like I have it all. This first win makes my life complete.”
We say again: Almost nobody didn’t like Mark Martin.
With NASCAR relatively quiet until February, this is an excerpt from “50 First Victories: NASCAR Drivers’ Breakthrough Wins” by Mike Hembree and Al “Buddy” Pearce, which was published in August by Octane Press in Austin, Texas.