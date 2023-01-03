Among the most popular off-season NASCAR debate topics is the one with this unanswerable question: Who’s the best driver never to have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship? Not the most successful driver. Not the winningest. Not the most popular. Rather … the flat-out best.

With 46 poles and 50 victories, Hall of Fame owner/driver the late Junior Johnson is certainly a candidate, as is current driver Denny Hamlin. Going into 2023, Hamlin has 36 poles and 48 victories (including three Daytona 500s) in 17 seasons. He’s been top-5 in points eight times and top-10 in points 14 times.

With NASCAR relatively quiet until February, this is an excerpt from “50 First Victories: NASCAR Drivers’ Breakthrough Wins” by Mike Hembree and Al “Buddy” Pearce, which was published in August by Octane Press in Austin, Texas.