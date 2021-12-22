ASKEWVILLE- The Bethel Assembly Christian Academy Eagles hosted the New Bern Christian Academy Mustangs on Friday night in a non-conference varsity boys basketball game.
The Mustangs came with one objective, “to run the floor.” That’s exactly what they did, beating the Eagles 82-59.
The first quarter began with Noah Knowles launching a trey early for the Eagles. But on the next two possessions, Kel Jones would dropping two-point buckets for the Mustangs. Those buckets would put New Bern ahead, 4-3.
Bethel’s mid- and long-range shots couldn’t find their mark. But with New Bern’s long body backcourt, rebounds were plentiful and finished with positive outlet passes.
The Mustangs would run off 10 straight points, which forced the Eagles to call a 30-second timeout with New Bern leading 10-3 with 5:47 seconds left in the quarter.
Jones picked up where he left off and added another two points to the Mustangs growing lead.
Eagles’ gunner, Taylor Steele, locked in his coordinates and launched a three-ball giving Bethel a needed boost, bringing the score to 12-6, New Bern.
Steele’s basket energized his teammates, as Brandon Williams would follow with two-points of his own, along with a free throw by Cade Cullipher.
Unfortunately, the Eagles exuberance would be short lived.
Mustang Levi Romero stole a pass and glided down court for an easy basket. That larceny evoked an offensive surge as the Mustangs would run off 13 points, while restricting the Eagles to six additional points. The first quarter ended with the Mustangs leading, 25-11.
Master gunner Steele, fired a three-pointer to start off the second quarter, followed by a two-point basket from Williams.
The Eagles fouled Amir Sidberry, placing him on the free throw line. Sidberry was successful with both free throws.
Williams scored again for Bethel shortly thereafter, rounding the score to 26-16 New Bern.
The Mustangs would score on consecutive possession with baskets from Sidberry and Jones. Those contributions would increase their lead to 30-18. After a 30 second timeout taken by New Bern, Romero immediately knocked down a trifecta increasing the Mustang’s lead.
Knowles pulled up from beyond the arc and was fouled, sending him to the charity stripe to shoot three. Knowles was able to sink two of three baskets.
Knowles would answer again offensively, scoring a basket and cutting New Bern’s lead to 33-22.
That basket would be the last of the Eagles scoring. The Mustangs would run off 11 unanswered points ending the first half leading with a score of 44-22.
The Mustangs weren’t satisfied with their lead. They came out in the third quarter and went on an offensive onslaught, running the score up to 58-22 with 3:00 left to play in the quarter.
Finally, the Eagles would disrupt the Mustangs scoring spree with a basket from Williams. Bethel would employ a scoring spree of its own, with two-points from Steel and Joey Patterson. Knowles would also donate to the cause with a two-pointer along with a three ball.
The Eagles were looking at a 30-point deficit going into the fourth quarter trailing, 63-33.
Steele opened the fourth quarter with another trifecta, but that basket didn’t phase the Mustangs as they stayed the course and continued to score.
But Bethel was determined to regain the lead as they finally found the middle of the rim. Knowles, Patterson, Micah Hill and Jesse Ford added to the offering plate and closed the Mustang lead to 20 points with 1:55 left in regulation.
Patterson found the coordinates for a trey with 1:09 left on the clock.
New Bern answered back with a confident three ball of their own accompanied by two more points.
The Eagles made a last surge with another three ball by Steele and a deuce by Patterson. But Bethel’s last stand fell short as the clock ticked off the final seconds.
The New Bern Mustangs stampeded the Eagles, 82-59.
Taylor Steele was the Eagles high scorer with 16 points, to include four three-pointers. Noah Knowles scored 14 points, to include two three-pointers
