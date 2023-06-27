SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 398 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY
THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Albemarle Sound...
Alligator River...
Croatan and Roanoke Sounds...
Pamlico Sound...
S of Cape Hatteras NC to Ocracoke Inlet NC out to 20 nm...
S of Currituck Beach Light NC to Oregon Inlet NC out to 20 nm...
S of Ocracoke Inlet NC to Cape Lookout NC out to 20 nm...
S of Oregon Inlet NC to Cape Hatteras NC out to 20 nm...
Waters from Cape Hatteras to Ocracoke Inlet NC from 20 to 40 nm...
Waters from Currituck Beach Light to Oregon Inlet NC from 20 to 40
nm...
Waters from Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras NC from 20 to 40 nm...
Waters fromOcracoke Inlet to Cape Lookout NC from 20 to 40 nm...
* Until 345 AM EDT.
* At 244 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from The Mouth Of The Alligator River to near The Center
Of The Pamlico Sound, moving northeast at 35 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and large hail.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high
winds and hail. Small craft could capsize in suddenly
higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
Cape Hatteras, Engelhard, Kill Devil Hills, The Center Of Croatan
Sound, The Vicinity Of Frying Pan, Ar145, Pamlico Sound, Ar225, The
Vicinity Of Mashoes, Ar250, Ar130, Oregon Inlet, Ar230, The Center
Of Roanoke Sound, Diamond Shoals, The Center Of The Pamlico Sound,
Kitty Hawk, Monitor Marine Sanctuary, Hatteras Inlet and Pea Island
National Wildlife Refuge.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.
Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots, large hail, high waves, dangerous
lightning, and heavy rain are possible with these storms.
&&
HAIL...>.75IN;
WIND...50KTS
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Good morning, friends. Or good afternoon or good evening, depending on when you’re reading this. Like that irritatingly yappy dog two houses down, I’m back.
The good people at the Rocky Mount Telegram have graciously allowed me to return with more weekly NASCAR columns, starting today. I’ve been chin-deep in covering racing since 1969, so maybe I’ll occasionally hit upon something that tweaks your interest, makes you think, or raises your blood pressure. Maybe even all three at the same time.