Al Pearce

Good morning, friends. Or good afternoon or good evening, depending on when you’re reading this. Like that irritatingly yappy dog two houses down, I’m back.

The good people at the Rocky Mount Telegram have graciously allowed me to return with more weekly NASCAR columns, starting today. I’ve been chin-deep in covering racing since 1969, so maybe I’ll occasionally hit upon something that tweaks your interest, makes you think, or raises your blood pressure. Maybe even all three at the same time.