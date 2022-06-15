I prefer character driven shows.
Plots and storylines are important and who doesn’t love a shocking reveal or surprise ending, but if a show provides interesting characters with good actors playing them, I’ll watch an episode about Tuesdays and how to best manage them.
To viewers, athletes are characters and they are marketed to us that way.
NBC will tell us some compelling story about a young lady whose parents were tragically lost at sea leaving her to be raised by penguins in the Galápagos Islands prior to being rescued by her sister, a Tony award winning author.
Five minutes later, I’m standing up and screaming and cheering at my tv as if she were my sister coming in fourth during an Olympic steeplechase event.
A seven-game playoff series, especially the third one in a row, provides plenty of time for character development. Those of us who have followed the NBA playoffs have been rewarded with a plethora of reasons to watch and enjoy the Finals.
There may be no bigger characters in the league than Draymond Green and Marcus Smart and I have thoroughly enjoyed seeing them go back and forth while doing anything they can to help their team. Green (the last name, not the color of Smart’s hair) struggled at times, but everyone acts like they forgot about Dray.
Steph Curry isn’t boisterous like the gentlemen mentioned above, but he came into these Finals seeking another title and the respect he deserves. Regardless of what happens in game six or seven, he should leave with the latter.
For the first time in over 200 games, he didn’t make a single three-pointer in the game I watched last night yet he had been so dominant leading up to game five, Boston continued to defensively pick him up at half court and double team him to force the ball out of his hands. They were determined to contain Curry and they did, despite losing the game.
At what point does someone aside from John “Stugotz” Weiner look at Kevin Durant and ask him when he’s going to win a title without the help of Steph Curry. Also, Durant leaves the Warriors and Kyrie Irving leaves the Celtics and now those teams are playing for a championship. I’m petty but that’s funny.
I thought this might be Jayson Tatum’s time. He and his team went through Durant and the Nets, the champs with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Miami with Jimmy Butler to get to the Finals.
Maybe it wore him out or maybe he just wasn’t ready, but he has struggled on the biggest stage while showing little leadership in my opinion.
Then again, by the time you read this, maybe he went off in games six and seven and the Celtics are now champs and he is Finals MVP. If so, he needs to hand that MVP trophy over to Steph Curry.
Jaylon Brown and Al Horford won’t get the respect they deserve from the national media, but they will here. These guys are quiet and they just show up and work. It’s not great character development, but there isn’t an NBA fan who wouldn’t want these fellas on their team.
While I never root for Boston teams, I hope these guys get traded or move in free agency and find a championship somewhere else.
The real MVP is the guy dating Steph’s Mom. Kudos to you sir!
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.