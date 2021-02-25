The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final draft of its 2021-2025 Realignment Plan to member schools.
Unless any appeals are granted or the NCHSAA Board of Dierctors votes to make changes, this is the version that will go into effect for the 2021-2025 school year.
In the 2A ranks, Conference 4 (conferences will be given full names after the NCHSAA Board has finalized the plan) will feature Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central, North Pitt and Greene Central joined by Washington, West Craven and SouthWest Edgecombe.
In 3A, Conference 15 is a split 2A/3A league and will feature 3As Currituck County and First Flight with 2As Camden County, Hertford County, John A. Holmes (Edenton), Manteo, Northeastern and Pasquotank.
Conference 19 will be a 3A/4A split league comprised of 3As South Central, J.H. Rose, Havelock, Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville along with 4As D.H. Conley and New Bern.
In the 1A classification, Conference 1 ( will be made up of Bear Grass Charter, Cape Hatteras, Columbia, Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke.
Conference 2 will see Riverside, South Creek and Tarboro – all holdovers from the existing Coastal Plains 1A Conference – joined by Bertie, Gates County, Perquimans, Washington County and North East Carolina Prep.
Conference 3, a split conference, will feature former CPC schools Jones Senior, Pamlico County, Northside and Southside in a new league with Class 2A East Carteret and 1A Lejeune.
There are 14 conferences in the 1A classification and four of them are 1A/2A splits.
Here is how the final realignment for 2021-2025 shakes out for many of the regional high schools in the East among the 4A classifications:
CLASS 1A EAST
• Conference 1: Bear Grass Charter, Cape Hatteras, Columbia, Mattamuskeet, Ocracoke
• Conference 2: Bertie, Gates County, North East Caroina Prep, Perquimans, Riverside, South Creek, Tarboro, Washington County
• Conference 3: Jones Senior, Lejeune, Northside (Pinetown), Pamlico County, Southside, East Carteret (2A)
• Conference 9: KIPP Pride, North Edgecombe, Northampton County, Northwest Halifax, Rocky Mount Prep, Southeast Halifax, Warren County, Weldon, Wilson Prep
• Conference 5: East Columbus, Pender, West Columbus, South Columbus (2A), Heide Trask (2A), Whiteville (2A)
• Conference 10: Hobbton, Lakewood, Neuse Charter, North Duplin, Rosewood, Union
• Conference 11: Eno River, Henderson Colllegiate, Oxford Prep, Roxboro Community, Vance Charter, Voyager Academy
• Conference 12: East Wake Academy, Falls Lake Academy, Franklin Academy (2A), NCSSM (2A), Raleigh Charter (2A), Research Triangle (2A)
• Conference 13: Chatham Charter, Clover Garden, River Mill, Southern Wake Academy, Triangle Math and Science, Woods Charter
• Conference 14: Chatham Central, North Moore, Bartlett Yancey (2A), Cummings (2A), Graham (2A), Jordan-Matthews (2A), Seaforth (2A)
CLASS 2A EAST
• Conference 15: Camden, Hertford County, Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern, Pasquotank, Currituck (3A), First Flight (3A)
• Conference 3: East Carteret, Jones Senior (1A), Lejeune (1A), Northside-Pinetown (1A), Pamlico County (1A), Southside (1A)
• Conference 4: Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central, Greene Central, North Pitt, SouthWest Edgecombe, Washington, West Craven
• Conference 6: East Duplin, James Kenan, Kinston, North Lenoir, South Lenoir, Southwest Onslow, Wallace-Rose Hill
• Conference 5: South Columbus, Heide Trask, Whiteville, East Columbus (1A), Pender (1A), West Columbus (1A)
• Conference 7: Clinton, East Bladen, Fairmont, Midway, Red Springs, St. Pauls, West Bladen
• Conference 8: Bedddingfield, Eastern Wayne, Goldsboro, North Johnston, Princeton, Spring Creek
• Conference 12: Franklin Academy, NCSSM, Raleigh Charter, Research Triangle, East Wake Academy (1A), Falls Lake Academy (1A)
• Conference 17: Bunn, Louisburg, Nash Central, Roanoke Rapids, Franklinton (3A), Northern Nash (3A), Rocky Mount (3A), Southern Nash (3A)
• Conference 18: Granville Central, South Granville, J.F. Webb, Carboro (3A), Durham School of the Arts (3A), Southern Durham (3A), Vance County (3A)
• Conference 14: Bartlett Yancey, Cummings, Graham, Jordan-Matthews, Seaforth, Chatham Central (1A), North Moore (1A)
CLASS 3A EAST
• Conference 15: Currituck County, First Flight, Camden (2A), Hertford County (2A), Holmes (2A), Manteo (2A), Northeastern (2A), Pasquotank (2A)
• Conference 19: Havelock, Jacksonville, J.H. Rose, Northside-Jacksonville, South Central, D.H. Conley (4A), New Bern (4A)
• Conference 16: Croatan, Dixon, Richlands, Swansboro, West Carteret, White Oak
• Conference 20: North Brunswick, South Brunswick, West Brunswick, Ashley (4A), Hoggard (4A), Laney (4A), New Hanover (4A), Topsail (4A)
• Conference 21: C.B. Aycock, East Wake, Fike, Hunt, Smithfield-Selma, South Johnston, Southern Wayne, West Johnston
CLASS 4A EAST
• Conference 19: D.H. Conley, New Bern, Havelock (3A), Jacksonville (3A), J.H. Rose (3A), Northside-Jacksonville (3A), South Central (3A)
• Conference 26: Corinth Holders, Clayton, Cleveland, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, South Garner, Southeast Raleigh, Willow Spring
• Conference 27: Heritage, Knightdale, Millbrook, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wakefield