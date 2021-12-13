WINDSOR – It was a sweet homecoming Friday night for Andre Cherry, no bitter in sight.
The former Bertie High School player and assistant coach, and current varsity girl’s coach at Elizabeth City Northeastern brought his squad in and left with a 44-39 non-conference victory.
The triumph left the Lady Eagles a perfect 3-0 on the young season.
“It was great to see not just friends and family, but also one of my mentors in (Hall of Fame former Bertie girl’s coach) Alice Lyons at the game,” a smiling Cherry said after the game. “I had people come out that I hadn’t seen in years.”
While Cherry’s win upped the stakes for his team moving forward, for Bertie it marked their second loss in their last three games.
“Turnovers and free throws,” lamented Lady Falcon coach Chris Jordan. “That was the big difference in the game.”
Northeastern capitalized on 21 Bertie turnovers, less than half of which (8) they turned into points.
The game opened with a tightly played first quarter and neither team was able to pull away before Northeastern ended the first eight minutes with a 9-5 advantage.
The Lady Eagles built their lead up to nine points in the second quarter thanks to the upfront presence of Jasmine Felton and Naya Harper. Harper had six points in the quarter, all from put-backs. Jessica Stokes, meanwhile, did the heavy lifting for Bertie with six first-half points, and 16 for the game to lead all scorers.
The foul line, meanwhile, was unkind for the Lady Falcons as Bertie missed five of nine foul shots in the first half.
Northeastern led at halftime by six, 22-14.
Stokes continued her yeoman play on the glass, grabbing a dozen rebounds for the game, eight of those caroms were defensive.
When point guard Yazmonasia Boone drained Bertie’s first three-pointer of the game, Bertie had erased what had been an 11-point deficit and were within three points at 29-26. Bryona West made one-of-two foul shots and it was 29-27, Northeastern, headed to the final frame.
In the fourth, Stokes got a lay-up and converted a three-point play with a free throw to tie the game for the first time since the first quarter at 34-all.
West then drained another triple and Bertie grabbed it’s first second-half lead, 37-36.
But on the ensuing possession, Jada Simpson drove on Stokes in the lane for a lay-up making it 38-37, Northeastern, and the Eagles never trailed again.
Even though Bertie went a much better 9-of-12 from the free throw line in the quarter, while Northeastern was just 5-of-10, the visitors were able to hang on for the five point win.
“We stepped up on defense and contested those 50/50 balls,” added Cherry. “The girls are starting now to believe in themselves.”
Northeastern (3-0) begins conference play Tuesday hosting First Flight, while Bertie (3-2) is off until Friday when the Falcons have their first league tilt on the road at Gates County.
The varsity boys contest between Bertie and Northeastern was suspended with 1:48 to play in the second quarter and Bertie leading 24-18 after a conflict in the stands.
NORTHEASTERN GIRLS (44): Jasmine Felton-11, Anaya Harper-9, Jada Simpson-9, Jessica Jenkins-8, Isabella Bunch-4, Jayla Brumsey-2, Aniyah Rainey-1.
BERTIE GIRLS (37): Jessica Stokes-16, Bryona West-6, Rakiyah Peele-5, Trianna Smallwood-4, Yazmonasia Boone-4, E’Yonna Swain-2, Alexia Dickerson-2.