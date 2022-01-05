AHOSKIE – It’s never just another Bertie-Northeastern game.
Though the two schools are no longer conference rivals, there’s still plenty of bringing out the best in each other when the two collide.
Tuesday marked the third meeting between the duo – counting a still-to-be-completed game that was never finished last month in Windsor – and Northeastern claimed a second straight win, 60-57.
This time the win came in the second round of the Roanoke-Chowan News Herald Holiday Classic. The other win, a 65-51 triumph, came in Elizabeth City Dec. 21.
Tuesday’s victory sent the Eagles into the championship game, set for Thursday, against conference foe and host Hertford County.
Back to the second-round game, and the Falcons came out hot, running their way to the first six points of the game before Tyson Walton halved the Bertie lead with a deep three-pointer for Northeastern’s first score. Bertie upped the mark to 10-3 before the Eagles closed with two late buckets to only trail by a deuce, 10-8, after one quarter of play.
Bertie pushed their lead back to five twice early in the second period, the last being 17-12 on a Tequan Holley layup.
But that’s when the Eagles awakened.
Northeastern used Keveon Freshwater’s powerful presence inside, as the big center scored eight points in a 12-0 Eagles run. However, a foul call on a rebound left him with three and he had to sit the rest of the half.
No matter, with three minutes left Northeastern had taken a 24-18 lead. Each team scored four more points each and both headed to the locker-room for the mid-break with the Eagles ahead, 28-22.
Outscoring Bertie 6-3, Northeastern took a nine-point lead, 34-25, and they were still up by nine 39-30 when the horn sounded despite a rim-rattling dunk near the end of the period from Holley.
That twine-burner may have been the inspiration to fight back the Falcons needed as Bertie became more focused and began mounting a comeback.
Taking advantage of Northeastern foul trouble, the Falcons opened the final period on an 8-5 run. While that inspired their fans, they still trailed by double digits with time winding down.
Looking up from a 56-46 deficit, Bertie scored six unanswered to only trail by four with 1:05 remaining. Guards E.J. Gatling and Tyell Saunders, who had 34 total points combined, made four-of-six foul shots to push the lead back to eight, 60-52. Holley drained a triple with nine seconds left, but time ran out on the Falcons, who added two foul shots to finish three points behind.
Bertie (1-6) was awarded a third place finish in the tournament after John A. Holmes failed to play the second-round game for unspecified reasons.
Northeastern 8 20 11 21 60
Bertie 10 12 8 27 57
NORTHEASTERN (60): EJ Gatling 25, Keveon Freshwater 15, Tyell Saunders 9, Randall Ferguson 6, Tyson Walton 5.
BERTIE (57): Tequan Holley 24, Bryce Felton 13, Kelvin Rascoe 8, Zy’lee Bazemore 6, JahKelvin Rascoe 6.
Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.