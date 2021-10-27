Math was my favorite subject in school. I appreciated how it’s not open to interpretation relative to literature or history.
My love of sports and it’s increased use of math to not only measure yards and count scores, but now explain, evolve and highlight the games and players has only grown. You need only look at the past week of sports to find some numbers that stand out.
My beloved Tar Heels had a bye this past weekend so after my Saturday tradition of laughing at the signs on College Gameday and cringing at the fake tan of Kirk Herbstreit, I tuned in to watch some of the Wake Forest and Army game.
If you know anything about that game, you know tuning in to watch a little bit of it turned into watching all of it.
I wanted to see Demon Deacons wide receiver and Hertford County High School graduate Jaquarri Roberson show out against the Black Knights (underrated mascot name) and he did not disappoint. The redshirt junior had eight receptions for 157 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged a hair under 20 yards per catch and scored three times. That’s a really good day by any measure, but there was so much to measure in that game.
The teams scored a combined 126 points with Wake Forest winning, 70-56. That’s a basketball score.
What’s wild is that they scored those 70 points despite possessing the ball for only 17 minutes and 17 seconds. Army scoring 56 points is impressive as well but they had the ball for over 42 minutes. By comparison, you’d think they’d have done more.
For the record, this game was played a few hours prior to Penn State and Illinois going into a record- setting nine overtimes before Illinois prevailed 20-18. Wake Forest won while averaging four points per minute of possession. Illinois won averaging about half a point per minute of possession.
There were other records set recently. Tom Brady threw for his 600th touchdown, a feat accomplished by no player before him.
UNC Women’s Soccer coach and G.O.A.T. Anson Dorrance coached the Tar Heels to his career 900th victory. I think it’s cool that he and Roy Williams went to Carolina together and both got their 900th win back there within months of each other.
Speaking of UNC and numbers that stand out, apparently Hubert Davis is making every player on the Carolina roster make 1,000 three-pointers a week. Not shoot a thousand shots; make them. This oughta be interesting.
The opposite of interesting can be found by examining the stats of NBA vet and current Laker Avery Bradley against the Suns last week. After 21 minutes of play, he scored 0 points, grabbed 0 rebounds, dished out 0 assists, rejected 0 shots and snatched 0 steals. He played nearly half the game yet he and I had the same averages.
Your Carolina Hurricanes are 5-0. They won’t stay undefeated forever, but the season is young and the players are good. Get on the bandwagon now.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.