That smell is back.
I’ve written about it before. It arrives in early August of every year and it serves as a time machine, instantly flooding me with memories and emotions from long ago.
The smell of football will do that to you.
It’s not the game or ball I smell obviously, but there is a distinct aroma associated with this time of year. I don’t know if the freshly cut grass combined with cooler temperatures and an increasing willingness to come out of the air conditioning is what leads me to this annual olfactory memory but it’s inevitable.
Regardless of its source, it’s impact on my mood is undeniable and impressive. My body is still tired and middle-aged but one whiff is all that is required before my mind is transported back to football practices and games.
Some memories are my times back at Bertie High School where I learned and played the sport for the first time. I think Coach Randy Whitaker cut the grass eight days a week back then so that fresh cut smell was a constant at practice.
That’s where I made friends in a new community and built bonds that last to this day. I may not have had a lot of talent on the field, but it was the activity bus rides after practice that let the fellas know I was okay.
I also associate the aroma of football with my days covering the sport as a writer and/or photographer. I have been to more prep and college football games and stadiums than I can count and I’ve had as many great memories on the sidelines as I did on the field.
My press pass got me on sidelines, in press boxes and — on really lucky days — in lines for free food. I’ve seen championships won and lost and legends made.
I may be one myself as I’m certain there is a former Chowan football player telling a tale of the time he ran into a photographer on the sidelines and the photographer stood his ground.
I had a moment to brace myself before getting hit. Instead of falling, I patted the player on the helmet and complimented him on the run before wiping the blood running from my busted lip. Fortunately, I have witnesses or nobody would believe me.
When I played semi-pro ball for the Carolina Grizzlies, we played during the summer so the smell of football was largely just rank. That’s a lot of grown men sweating at once. Because of our schedule, this time of year and the smells associated with it marked the end of our football season and the beginning of everyone else’s.
I look forward this year to going back home and attending another Bertie High School football game.
The new Head Coach is a gentleman by the name of Collin Sneed, a former Grizzly teammate, team co-owner and friend. I’ve played with him and for him and could not be more excited to see him running the football program at my alma mater.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.