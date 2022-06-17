Montr’e Outlaw (center) signs his letter of intent to play in college next year flanked by his mother (left) Laglena Outlaw and his aunt, Ashiya Outlaw. Standing (from left) Bertie Athletic Director Robert Brown, Principal Tony Hoggard and Head Football Coach Collin Sneed.
Bertie High School wide receiver and defensive back Montr’e Outlaw signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, June 8, in the Bertie High School Media Room.
Outlaw was accompanied by his mother, LagLena Outlaw, and aunt, Ashiya Outlaw.
“When I first came out to play football for Bertie High School, I was nervous. But I came out knowing that I could do my job. I came in under Coach (Grantley) Mizelle for two years and when he left, I played under Coach (Collin) Sneed,” shared Outlaw.
“Playing at Bertie made me think about things that I wanted to do in life. It also helped me in becoming a man. It also taught me faith: faith in God and in myself,” Outlaw continued.
He signed his letter of intent to play at McDougle Technical Institution (MTI) in Pompano Beach, Florida on a full scholarship.
Outlaw explained his reasons for choosing MTI.
“They have a great academic program. They also have my major — which is barbering. My first six months I will complete my semester in barbering and after that I can choose another major,” explained Outlaw.
“I will be bringing leadership and confidence to the football team along with speed and good hands. In return, I’m looking to open my own barber shop or auto mechanic business,” concluded Outlaw.