MERRY HILL- Tarheel Independent Conference play took place in Merry Hill as Pungo Christian Academy Raiders took on the Lawrence Academy Warriors.
The Raiders maintain second place with an overall record of (10-3), while the Warriors rank third with an overall record of (7-4) in the TIC.
It was apparent at the beginning of the first set that Lawrence would have its hands full. The Raiders powerful spikes soar across the net with such velocity and accuracy that most returns and digs were often missed or ricocheted out of bounds.
Lawrence’s blocking crew, Dava Gray Armstrong and Sam Hughson, did their best to hold the net, but Pungos’ assault was just to much for the Warriors.
Pungo swept all three sets, 25-13, 25-17, 25-9, allowing the Raiders maintain second place.
Warriors’ Armstrong contributed four blocks. Leah Woodard shoveled eight digs and Morgan Stotesberry tallied five kills and five digs.
The Warriors are 2-2 in the conference play and will look to better their standings when they host Ridgecroft Academy, 5p.m. on Thurs, Sept 30. Ridgecroft is 0-3, ranking them fifth in their conference.
