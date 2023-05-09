ECU vs. Houston

East Carolina’s Ryan Jones runs the ball against Houston last season at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Jones officially signed with the New York Giants over the weekend.

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

A pair of former East Carolina football standouts joined a growing group of ex-teammates by finalizing deals with NFL teams over the weekend.

Speedy running back Keaton Mitchell, who was announced to have signed with the Baltimore Ravens following the NFL draft, inked an official deal with the team while former Pirate tight end Ryan Jones came to terms with the New York Giants over the weekend.