...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
East Carolina’s Ryan Jones runs the ball against Houston last season at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Jones officially signed with the New York Giants over the weekend.
A pair of former East Carolina football standouts joined a growing group of ex-teammates by finalizing deals with NFL teams over the weekend.
Speedy running back Keaton Mitchell, who was announced to have signed with the Baltimore Ravens following the NFL draft, inked an official deal with the team while former Pirate tight end Ryan Jones came to terms with the New York Giants over the weekend.
Both signed undrafted free agent deals after no Pirates heard the names called during this year’s draft.
Jones, a former transfer, earned two letters with the Pirates and became a mainstay target in the ECU passing game. He caught 78 career passes for 855 yards and nine touchdowns in his two seasons in Greenville.
Jones previously played on the defensive side of the ball at Oklahoma.
Mitchell was a three-year letter winner and a two-time all-American Athletic Conference first team selection before opting to leave a year early to pursue the draft.
Additional rookie free agent announcements which involve former Pirates will be released once officially confirmed by their respective NFL teams.