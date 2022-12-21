081322_gdr_ecufbscrimmage-7.jpg

East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston concludes the first scrimmage of preseason camp at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium on Saturday morning, Aug. 13.

 Willow Abbey Mercando

The East Carolina football team was on the practice field Wednesday morning for the final practice of the season at its own facilities ahead of the upcoming Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27 against Coastal Carolina in Birmingham, Ala.

And while the team had the immediate future in mind, Wednesday marked an important moment for the far future as coach Mike Houston announced the team’s 2023 recruiting class that signed throughout the day as part of the December early signing period.