RALEIGH — This loss wasn’t like the others.
Exiting a disappointing weekend where it was swept by Wichita State, the East Carolina baseball team finished its five-game road trip on Tuesday at N.C. State with a competitive flourish that was lacking a few days ago.
The Pirates fell behind to their in-state rivals early after the Wolfpack put up a crooked third inning, but they put the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the top of the ninth inning. The threat ended there, however, as the Pirates couldn’t come up with the elusive timely hit in a 5-4 loss.
The teams split the two-game home-and-home series this season with each winning on their home fields.
“I’m just proud of our guys with the way they competed, especially after a tough weekend,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “We get down five-nothing, you can’t give up five runs in one inning and expect to win. So that was really the difference in the game, but our guys competed and we had that go-ahead run on base there in the ninth inning with (Justin Wilcoxen) up. I don’t think we can ask for anything more.”
Wilcoxen flied out to end the game as the Wolfpack’s Caron Kelly earned his first save of the season.
The Wolfpack (26-14) needed this win just as much as ECU. They, too, were trying to get right after being swept by Clemson over the weekend. They came into that series on a five-game winning streak and, much like the Pirates who had won nine straight, were playing solid baseball before a tough weekend.
ECU starter Zach Root allowed three earned runs and five hits over 2.1 innings. Root allowed all three of those runs in the third, and Willie Lumpkin, the first reliever out of the bullpen, allowed two more runs in the inning before Jake Hunter was able to escape the frame without further damage.
NCSU had eight hits through three innings and a 5-0 lead, but the bats were quieted after that. The Wolfpack offense was thoroughly dominated the rest of the way as Hunter, Garrett Saylor and Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman combined to throw 5.2 scoreless innings. The trio did not allow a hit after the fourth inning while combining for six strikeouts and one walk.
The sharp pitching allowed the ECU offense room to work back into the game. ECU (29-12) rallied to score one run in the fifth and sixth innings and two in the seventh to cut the deficit to 5-4.
The Pirates collected 10 hits but failed to break through with a big inning. They left 12 runners on base and went 1-for-12 at the plate with runners in scoring position. NCSU pitching had 12 strikeouts, with three coming from starter Sam Highfill who allowed three hits in 4.0 scoreless innings.
Still, Godwin isn’t panicking. And for good reason. While the losing streak moved to a season-long four games, the Pirates are still 9-4 over their past 13 games since losing their first series of the season to Houston earlier in the month.
Spread out this stretch over the course of the 13 games and it doesn’t seem so bad.
“So if we had just mixed in some losses in the nine-game winning streak, nobody would be talking,” Godwin said. “But you go on the road to Wichita State and they’re the best team that we played in our conference for sure. I think they’ve underachieved to be quite honest with you when you look at what they’ve got as a total team. They’re really good.
“It’s a tough environment, the weather sucked, our travel sucked, I mean, you couldn’t make up a worse scenario for us to go out there. I had to wear the same clothes for two straight days so that’s not very fun for any of us. But our guys competed (Tuesday) in a hostile environment. We got down 5-0 and battled back.”
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, who returned from injury in the series against the Shockers, had an RBI. Luke Nowak, Joey Berini and Josh Moylan each had one RBI apiece, while Jacob Starling went 3-for-4 with a double.
ECU’s offense went down in order just once.
The Pirates head back home this weekend to play American Athletic Conference opponent Tulane in a ballpark where they are 24-2.
“We’re 29-12. That is pretty damn good,” Godwin said. “I don’t feel like we’ve been in a bad place. I mean, we had a bad two days at Wichita State where there were two games in one day. You lose two and then you lose one. This team’s been really good for a long time. So Pirate fans and everybody else if they need to go jump off a bridge, go do it, but I’m not. We’ll be ready to go on Friday when we play Tulane.”
Fight against ALSBoth teams have been impacted by ALS and each raised awareness and supported the fight against the disease throughout the game by wearing special jerseys and hats.
ECU wore its No. 23 jerseys while the Wolfpack wore No. 26 jerseys.
Chris Combs, a pitcher, outfielder and first baseman for the Wolfpack from 1994-97, died from complications of ALS on Sept. 3, 2020. He was 45.
ECU’s Keith LeClair, who coached the Pirates from 1997 to 2002, died at age 40 in 2006.
“It’s awesome. Coach (Elliott) Avent and I talked and it’s just a great way to raise awareness to ALS,” Godwin said. “Obviously, they’ve been affected by it in a really tough way and we’ve been affected by it in a really tough way. So it was really cool.”