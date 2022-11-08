...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
East Carolina’s Javon Small dunks on Mercer’s Jordan Jones Tuesday night at Minges Coliseum.
East Carolina men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz has successfully avoided the ice baths that his players take after each practice.
But when Schwartz took his seat for his postgame comments following a 77-75 season-opening victory over Mercer on Tuesday, the first-year coach was soaking wet.
He couldn’t avoid the chill following his first career win as the ECU players dumped coolers filled with ice water on their coach in the locker room following the victory.
“They paid me back pretty good in that locker room,” Schwartz said.
“I threw a whole bucket on him,” forward Brandon Johnson said. “He was happy.”
Mercer led by as many as 16 points (37-21) with 2:42 remaining in the first half. The Pirates cut that down to a nine-point margin by halftime with the aid of a 6-0 run before the break.
It wasn’t until 8:08 remained in the game when the Pirates (1-0) grabbed the lead for good. ECU extended its lead to six points with 3:30 to play and made several key plays down the stretch to maintain the lead and seal the win.
Johnson led all scorers with 24 points and was a consistent source of offense. He added three assists and seven rebounds while making a trio of 3-pointers. He made just three 3-pointers all season a year ago and the sophomore credited his offseason work with assistant coach Riley Davis for his increased confidence in shooting the deep ball.
Johnson made a pair of 3s in the first half, and his third of the game tied the score at 57-57 with 10:26 remaining in the game to bring the Pirates all the way back. Until that point, ECU had trailed ever since 18:04 remained in the opening half.
“I’ve been working on my shot since the spring,” said Johnson, who shot 3-of-6 from deep. “Coach Riley Davis has been helping me, and every time I touch (the ball) when I’m open they tell me to shoot it. And if they don’t, Javon (Small) will yell at me, too.”
On a team with so many new players from the transfer portal and the high school ranks, it was the holdovers from last year’s ECU team that carried the Pirates in their home opener. Big man Ludgy Debaut even had a steal and a two-handed dunk in transition.
Small, a sophomore, added 23 points with 17 coming in the second half. After Johnson’s triple that tied the score midway through the second half, Small poured in nine of the Pirates’ next 11 points to help build a cushion. Small’s previous scoring high was eight points as a freshman last year.
“Just so proud of our guys, particularly for the six guys that came back and I’m just so happy for them and proud of them,” Schwartz said. “And I was so happy and proud and excited to be with Pirate Nation in that moment because it was awesome in Minges tonight.”
After an RJ Felton 3-pointer gave ECU its largest lead at 73-67 with just over three minutes to play, Mercer went on a 5-0 run to draw within 73-72. The teams traded baskets and Quentin Diboundje, who attempted just one shot in 10 minutes of action, made two free throws with under 20 seconds to play to seal the win.
“Our guys are going to grow up and games like this allow them to grow up even faster,” Schwartz said. “And that’s what it’s about. We know we got to grow faster than they’re ready to grow up and we’re going to do that.”
ECU is back in action at 4 p.m. on Saturday when it hosts Presbyterian.