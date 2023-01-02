BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It didn’t take East Carolina long to grab control of Tuesday’s Birmingham Bowl against Coastal Carolina. And when it was all over, the Pirates showed up on a big stage to end a season that was a long time coming.
ECU was too much for the Chanticleers in a 53-29 win. The Pirates’ talent on offense shined, and the defense played with an unmatched ferocity. They never trailed after taking a 17-14 lead midway through the second quarter, held off a last gasp from the Chanticleers and kept their foot on the gas to hang 50 for good measure.
The Pirates improved to 8-5 for their winningest season since the 2014 team finished with the same record. The Pirates also secured their first postseason win since the 2013 team won the Beef O’Brady’s Bowl.
A long time coming.
Coach Mike Houston revived a program that suffered through six losing seasons and a cancelled bowl game in 2021 to reach this point. And this point was as sharp as ever as Tuesday’s game had a little bit of everything.
The ECU defense recorded four sacks and forced three fumbles, and safety Gerard Stringer did a lot by himself as the safety had a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on the same play in the third quarter. His turnover led to a Holton Ahlers touchdown run that put ECU in front 38-21.
Ahlers was terrific in his final game for the Pirates and set the Birmingham Bowl record for passing touchdowns and total touchdowns.
He passed for 300 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another. He even caught a pass from receiver C.J. Johnson on a trick play and nearly scored but was stopped just short of the goal line.
Ahlers finished 26-of-38 passing and threw touchdowns to Shane Calhoun, Jaylen Johnson, C.J. Johnson and Isaiah Winstead (two).
Also, zipping around the Coastal Carolina defenders, Keaton Mitchell was as good as ever. The ECU running back rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
Winstead’s two receiving touchdowns marked the first multi-touchdown game of his ECU career. He scored on a 27-yard reception in the first quarter on a free play after the Chanticleers jumped offside. Ahlers looked deep right away and found the senior to give the Pirates a 10-0 lead.
The receiver later added his second touchdown of the game with 6:37 remaining in the second quarter to give ECU a 17-14 lead, and one it didn’t give back.
Coastal Carolina (9-4) answered the early scores when running back Reese White plunged in from 1-yard out to open the second quarter for the Chanticleers’ first points of the game.
It was easy to see how Coastal Carolina racked up nine wins this season as quarterback Grayson McCall was an efficient 10-of-12 passing with a rushing touchdown while leading his team back from an early deficit to a 14-10 lead in the second quarter.
But McCall’s 9-yard rushing touchdown with 8:52 remaining in the first half proved costly. His legs were taken out and he landed on his head while flipping into the end zone. McCall was taken into the locker room and never returned with what the Chanticleers called an upper-body injury.
Earlier in the quarter, Coastal Carolina lost its top deep-threat receiver in Jared Brown when he took a late hit on the ECU sideline at the end of a kick return. With their top offensive weapons sidelined, the Chanticleers struggled to move the ball on offense the rest of the game.
Backup quarterback Jarrett Guest led one touchdown drive, but he couldn’t solve the Pirates’ defense in the second half.
ECU, which finished the season on a two-game winning streak, compiled 487 yards in one of its better performances this year. Up next for ECU is a program-wide test of reaching the postseason again.