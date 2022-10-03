090322_gdr_ecufootball-5.jpg

East Carolina’s C.J. Johnson finished with 197 receiving yards and four touchdowns on Saturday in the Pirates’ 48-28 win over South Florida in Boca Raton, Fla.

 Willow Abbey Mercando

BOCA RATON, Fla. — C.J. Johnson’s focus could have been anywhere but on the football field and his East Carolina teammates and coaches would have understood.

The junior had a tough week. Johnson was dealing with the death of his grandmother in the days leading up to the Pirates’ 48-28 road win over South Florida at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.