Kinston native Aaron Jarman is the latest player slated to join the East Carolina football tight end room for this season.
Jarman, who was in the transfer portal after spending the last three years at Temple, posted on Twitter on Monday night he committed to ECU. The post by the former North Lenoir High School standout included photos of him in ECU gear at tailgate lots as a youngster.
“Excited to say I’ll be continuing my football career and pursuing a Master’s Degree at East Carolina University,” Jarman posted. “Been dreaming of playing in Dowdy-Ficklen since I was a kid and now it’s reality.”
Jarman was a three-star recruit at North Lenoir, choosing the Owls over Mercer and Appalachian State. He made one start as a freshman in 2019, versus UCF, and his lone reception last season as a 6-foot-6, 255-pound redshirt sophomore was a touchdown against SMU.
ECU’s signing class in December included Oklahoma transfer Ryan Jones, to play tight end, and its highest-rated prep signee was TE Jacob Coleman from Matoaca (Va.) High School.
The Pirates return their starting tight end from last year, freshman Shane Calhoun, backed up by senior Zech Byrd. They also moved former defensive lineman Traveon Freshwater to offense to play TE.