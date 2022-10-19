Keaton Mitchell was playing on grass. Memphis could have been on ice.
The East Carolina running back slipped tackles and sliced his way through the Tigers’ defense on Saturday. And it was his trio of late touchdowns that helped the Pirates to a 47-45 win over Memphis in quadruple overtime inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
“How about those freaking Pirates?” ECU coach Mike Houston said after the longest game in team history. “There’s been a ton of doubters, it’s been a tough week, but the freaking Pirates bowed their backs and won a big ball game tonight.”
Mitchell showed just how important he is to the Pirates and provided the offense with a dynamic element. Feeling much better and playing his second game since an injury cost him six quarters of football, Mitchell made running room in a sea of bodies. He scored three touchdowns, his first coming with 1:45 remaining in regulation. The next two came in the first two overtime periods.
ECU made its way into the end zone in all four periods. With two-point conversions only after double overtime, quarterback Holton Ahlers threw it short of the goal line to Mitchell, who made a defender miss and went untouched into the end zone to match a Memphis score in the third OT. Ahlers then looked to receiver C.J. Johnson who won a contested battle for the game-winning reception in the fourth overtime.
Memphis couldn’t answer as quarterback Seth Henigan overthrew tight end Caden Prieskorn in the back of the end zone on the final play of the game.
The ball fell harmlessly to the ground and ECU (4-3, 2-2 AAC) earned a key win that changed the scope of its season. Memphis, meanwhile, suffered its second loss in as many weeks after blowing a double-digit lead.
“We know how important it was to win this game and we were able to do that,” ECU linebacker Jeremy Lewis said. “It’s a very big difference, you know? Trying to get six, trying to get seven or even trying to win every game we play to get into a bowl game, it was very serious for us.”
Lewis had a sack and two tackles for loss. He came up with his second tackle for loss in the final minute of the third quarter when he stuffed Henigan on third-and-medium to force a punt. The Pirates’ defense sacked Henigan four times and intercepted the Tigers’ quarterback twice.
The Pirates turned a Malik Fleming interception with under a minute remaining in the first half into a touchdown that cut an early ECU deficit to 17-13.
Julius Wood got to Henigan in the third quarter when he intercepted a deflected pass and returned it 47 yards up the sideline for a touchdown. His defensive score with 5:28 left in the third quarter tied the score at 20-20 and brought ECU all the way back to even after trailing 17-0 in the first half.
“Once I saw green grass, I knew it was time to go to the house,” Wood said. “There was people trying to tackle me while I was on the way there. And they didn’t do a good job.”
Memphis (4-3, 2-2) scored on its first three possessions of the game to jump out to a 17-0 lead. ECU opened with a punt then back-to-back turnovers on downs, with the first instance ending on the Memphis 3-yard line. The Pirates bounced back to score points on six of their next seven drives.
“This has been a great week for our program. It’s been a hard week. But for our kids, just the character they showed this week and I think that’s the key to the whole thing,” Houston said. “They never flinched in the first half. So, you know, rough start, and I’m sure somebody will beat that into the ground, but the character that the kids showed and the way they bowed their backs and really fought to get back in the ballgame.”
Mitchell rushed for 149 rushing yards on 29 carries. He had an explosive burst that wasn’t there the previous week against Tulane.
“It’s great to have him back healthy. Everybody loves his breakaway speed and all that, but the thing I loved about tonight is we talked about dominating the point of contact no matter what position we played this week, and I thought he did a great job running behind his pads,” Houston said. “Did a great job running between the tackles tonight. He made some great moves in the open field, but he also had a lot of plays where you’d have contact after two or three yards and he had surged forward for five or six and so he wanted the ball tonight and I just thought what a great response from him.”
Ahlers finished 26-of-34 passing for 304 yards and one touchdown. With Mitchell running wild, Ahlers was able to probe the Memphis secondary that was without injured senior safety Quindell Johnson.
Six of ECU’s nine passing plays that gained more than 15 yards involved Isaiah Winstead. Ahlers targeted the Pirates’ top wideout a game-high 13 times, and Winstead finished with nine catches for 154 yards and a 16-yard touchdown reception.
“He’s just that good I guess,” Ahlers said. “Obviously, we want to get him the ball but he’s a heck of a player and ever since he stepped foot on campus here he’s been a team-first guy, never complains, always works hard and I’m just glad to have him as my teammate.”
Freshman Andrew Conrad took over the placekicking duties for Owen Daffer and went 4-of-4 on extra point attempts and made his first career field goal. Conrad booted a 22-yard field goal with 7:52 left in the fourth quarter that gave the Pirates a brief 23-20 lead.
“Just for them to stick together and to win the game the way we did with just, you know, not flinching, showing that character, showing that toughness, showing that physicality,” Houston said. “It just reinforces everything that we’ve worked on all week. So this is a big win for the season. But I think this is a huge win for our program.”