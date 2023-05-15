...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ECU’s Alec Makarewicz celebrates hitting a double against Cincinnati Sunday earlier this season at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Makarewicz belted two home runs against Memphis on Sunday.
As it had in the first two games of the series, an early helping of runs provided enough of a cushion for East Carolina to hold off Memphis.
The Pirates picked up an 11-7 victory on Sunday and completed a series sweep of the Tigers. More importantly, the Pirates kept pace with Houston in the American Athletic Conference race with three league games remaining.
The conference-leading Cougars swept Tulane on the road over the weekend to remain a half-game ahead of the Pirates in the conference standings. Houston won on Sunday, 17-11, to earn a come-from-behind victory for a second straight game.
ECU, meanwhile, didn’t have to worry about chasing down the Tigers. Instead, they had to hold off a late charge from Memphis in the late innings. After running out to an 11-1 lead by the sixth inning, Memphis made it a game when it scored a combined six runs off of relievers Jaden Winter (three earned runs), Tyler Bradt (one) and Jake Hunter (two) over the final three innings.
Zach Root started the game and allowed one run and two hits over 2.1 innings. ECU’s Danny Beal continued to shine as he picked up the win to improve to 5-1. Beal struck out five batters and didn’t issue a walk over 2.1 innings.
Beal has not been scored on in his last six appearances spanning 9.1 innings. During that time, he’s allowed just two hits.
“It’s huge any time you can sweep a team, especially with the way the conference is set up right now,” Beal said. “You have to win every game and capitalize on every opportunity you get. It’s awesome we’re playing our best baseball right now.”
Alec Makarewicz had a breakout day at the plate with two home runs and four RBIs. Both home runs were two-run homers, and his blast in the sixth capped the scoring and sent ECU to an 11-1 lead.
The Pirates (38-14, 15-6) scored at least one run in each of the first four innings, and added three more in the sixth. They had 13 hits in the game, with Makarewicz, Carter Cunningham, Lane Hoover and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart all having at least two.
“I just thought today we set the tone offensively,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “... We scored four straight innings. It just makes it really hard on the other team.”
Memphis (26-25, 8-13) scored six runs in the final three innings to make it close, but the Tigers were forced to play catch up the entire game.
ECU will play its final home game of the season at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against in-state rival Campbell. The Camels are 2-0 against the Pirates this season.
ECU exited the weekend with an RPI of 19, while Campbell had an RPI of 20.