...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
East Carolina’s Justin Wilcoxen bats against Campbell last week at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Wilcoxen and Josh Moylan helped the Pirates complete a three-game sweep of South Florida on Saturday and win the American Athletic Conference regular season title.
Scott Davis for
The Daily Reflector
ECU’s Alec Makarewicz rounds second after jacking a home run in the fifth inning against Campbell Tuesday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
The East Carolina baseball team did not need a comeback effort in Saturday’s finale, like it had in the previous two games. Instead, the Pirates scored a pair of runs in the second inning and they never trailed in a 7-1 win over South Florida.
ECU’s victory clinched the American Athletic Conference regular season championship, a feat the Pirates have done for four consecutive seasons. This is also the fifth straight year that ECU (41-15, 18-6 AAC) has won at least 40 games.