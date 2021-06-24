WILLIAMSTON - The Roanoke Post 37 Knights fell to Edenton Post 40 after eight innings.
Post 37 stayed in it until the end, but Post 40 pulled a late in an 8-7 victory on Monday June, 21.
Until the eight inning the game was tied at seven with Post 40 at bat in the top of the eighth when H. Downum drew a walk, scoring one run.
The Roanoke Post 37 Knights had seven hits and Edenton Post 40 had 14 hits.
Post 37 Knights got on the board when Lucas Thomas grounded out scoring one run in the first inning.
Roanoke Post 37 Knights were able to tie the game up in the fifth inning when Cameron Lilley drew a walk, scoring one run.
Post 37 scored three runs in the third inning. Leading the rally was Lilley, Noah Cottle and Trent Mizelle with singles.
Edenton Post 40 then scored six runs in the fourth inning. Their offense in the inning was led by H. Tynch, J. Bass, D. Oliver, D. Hare, D. Pippens, and M. Winborne, with each having RBI’s in the inning.
C. Williams started it for Edenton Post 40. The pitcher went three innings, allowing four runs on five hits with three strike outs.
Andrew Whitaker was on the mound for Post 37, the lefty allowed eight hits and six runs over four innings, with three strike outs and one walk. Champ Tice threw four innings coming out of the bullpen.