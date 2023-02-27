Jon Powell

Jon Powell of Lawrence Academy talks to his team in the huddle . Powell, who has coached for almost 30 years, has been selected to coach an All-Star team in Charlotte.

 Andre’ Alfred/Bertie Ledger-Advance

A coach with nearly three decades of experience has been chosen to lead an All-Star squad.

Jon Powell, who has led Lawrence Academy to over 250 wins in his career, has been selected to coach the Private School All-Star Basketball Game, which is slated for March 4.

