A coach with nearly three decades of experience has been chosen to lead an All-Star squad.
Jon Powell, who has led Lawrence Academy to over 250 wins in his career, has been selected to coach the Private School All-Star Basketball Game, which is slated for March 4.
Powell said he was honored – albeit surprised – to be selected to coach the team.
“It was a shock to be called,” Powell said. “The All-Star game has been going on for about 10 years now, and I really never paid much attention to it since it is very rare for someone this far each to make the roster. But, it is a huge honor to be selected, and I hope we can be successful.”
Powell will coach the East team and will be assisted by Roy Alons, and will lead a team featuring two players each from Christ School, Carmel Christian and Calvary Day School.
Powell began his coaching career at Lawrence Academy in 1992, where he started as skipper of the girl’s basketball team.
“They needed a coach and I volunteered to do it,” Powell recalls.
From there, Powell went on to coach at The Enfield Academy, Halifax Academy and Cary Academy before returning to his alma mater.
“Cary Academy was a real experience as I started the program and earned the school’s first and only conference basketball championship in 2000,” Powell remembered.
After returning home to take his place in the family business – Powell & Stokes in Windsor – Powell sat out coaching for one year before returning to lead the Warriors in 2008.
While conference championships and awards have followed, those have not been Powell’s motivation for continuing to coach in Merry Hill.
Probably the most rewarding part of coaching is the fact that I’ve been able to see young people discover a love for the game,” he said. “Many kids are not exposed to ‘real’ basketball, but when they are they often are hooked.
“Others might say their number of wins, but that’s never been a reason for my coaching,” he continued. “I just love the game and the kids.”
Despite spending 28 years coaching basketball, Powell said he still gets excited about the season.
“Amazingly, I do (still get excited),” he said. “It’s always exciting to see what type of team will show up. And, then begins the process of building that team. It’s always a challenge to figure out how to fit the pieces together.”
Putting the team together and helping the Warriors – as well as the other teams before them – improve has always been important to Powell.
Despite the awards and accolades, Powell said that isn’t what makes him want to continue coaching.
“I’ve won a lot of games, coach of the year awards and championships, but in the end, the biggest accomplishment is to watch these young men develop,” he stressed. “From the thrill of a young man scoring in a middle school game to the equally thrilling excitement of scoring five or six years later in a varsity game – that’s all the reward I need.”
The All-Star game will be played at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 in Mosack Athletic Center on the campus of Providence Day School in Charlotte. In addition to the game, the players and coaches will participate in a community service project the day before.