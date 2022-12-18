...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
RALEIGH — Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced the 2023-2024 proposed changes to inland fishing, hunting, trapping, game land and other regulated activities, and the January 2023 public hearing schedule where they will receive comments.
Three in-person public hearings are scheduled for:
Jan. 10, 2023, Craven County Courthouse, District Courtroom #4, New Bern.
Jan. 12, 2023, Old Asheboro Courthouse, Asheboro.
Jan. 17, 2023, McDowell Technical Community College, Cedar Building, Marion.
A virtual hearing will be held on Jan. 19, 2023. Registration is required to receive a meeting link to the virtual hearing. Registered participants can also join by phone toll free (888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247) using Webinar ID: 160 229 5222.
A pre-recorded presentation of the proposed regulation changes will be available on the agency’s YouTube channel prior to Jan. 19 for anyone unable to attend the virtual hearing.
Public comments on the proposed changes will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2023. Comments can be submitted either at the hearings, or via the agency’s online Comment Portal, by email or mail.
Email comments to: regulations@ncwildlife.org and include name and mailing address. Mail comments to: Rulemaking Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700.
About the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
Since 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has been dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. The Wildlife Commission is the state regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities.