AHOSKIE - Ridgecroft’s last-minute offensive surge catapulted the varsity boys to champion status in the Doug Cobbs Tournament here last week.
Lawrence Academy started their journey in the tournament by eliminating Halifax at home on Wednesday night, Nov. 30.
That elimination didn’t come easy as Halifax dominated most of the first quarter. The Warriors continued to push offensively and were rewarded by closing the deficit to two points as Halifax maintained the lead, 14-2.
But just like most of the quarter, it was the trey balls by Lawrence that kept them close and a three-pointer by Charlie Spruill aided in the Warriors taking the lead for the first time in the game.
The hot hand of Mari Larry found the measurement from the arc to the basket as he dropped in three trifecta’s in the first quarter along with three balls from Mike Lee and Charlie Spruill.
The first quarter ended with the Warriors in the lead 23-16.
Halifax did not have an answer for Lawrence’s three-point supremacy nor it’s tenacious defense as they succumbed to Lawrence in the first round of the Doug Cobb tournament, 54-40.
The Warriors continued their winning ways as they faced Pungo Christian Academy in the semi-finals at Ridgecroft School’s gymnasium. The Raiders gave the Warriors a fight, but followed suit with Halifax and was eliminated, 54-44.
On Friday night Dec. 2, the stage was set and the seats were full as this highlighted championship game brought in viewers from near and far as the anticipation for an entertaining game was in the air.
The Lawrence Academy Warriors would face the Ridgecroft School Rams for an intense championship match-up.
The Rams won the tipoff and started off with a quick basket by Bill Vaughan, followed by a free throw from Warrior’s Charlie Spruill.
Both teams ran a fast-pace offense and played physical on defense.
In the first quarter there were a total of 10 common fouls and two technical fouls, one administered to each team for taunting.
Ridgecroft seemed more confident on offense and ended the first quarter leading comfortably by a score of 22-8.
Lawrence started the second quarter scoring seven points straight, which was contributed to by a trey from Conner Ferebee and a two-point basket from Spruill and Tucker Baldwin. Those contributions close the gap, 22-16 Ridgecroft.
Ridgecroft’s offense became stagnant and only scored six points from the field.
The Rams suffered from the charity stripe as the were sent to free throw line five times and only sinking one basket.
Ridgecroft was still leading at halftime, 28-21, with Lawrence slowly closing in.
The Warriors continued to push the ball and continued to score, taking advantage of the Rams’ offensive dilemma.
Lawrence’s Mari Larry donated a basket followed by Luke Foster’s trifecta followed by a two-pointer which forced the Rams to burn a timeout with 4:03 left to play in the third quarter. The Rams still maintained the lead, 31-28.
Warrior Colby Hauser snuck a basket later in the quarter to aid in Lawrence’s comeback drive.
Ridgecroft improved slightly at the free throw line, sinking six-out-of-ten attempts and was only able to score one basket from the field.
The Warrior’s were able to see the light as their third quarter trek brought them within four points of the Rams, 35-31.
The fourth quarter started with a three-pointer from Luke Foster bringing Lawrence with one point, 35-34.
The Rams’ Nacir Lewis was fouled and sent to the free throw line where he made easy work of both baskets giving Ridgecroft a little breathing room at 37-34.
Warrior Mike Larry silenced the Ridgecroft crowd with a “nothing but net” trey which tied the game at 37-37.
On Lawrence’s next possession, Mari Larry was fouled while attempting to shoot another three ball. Larry made all three free-throws giving the Warriors their first lead of the game, 40-37.
Larry was fouled again while in the act of shooting and buried those baskets as well, increasing the Warriors’ score to 42-37.
The Rams answered back with three consecutive baskets, one from Bill Vaughan and two from Baylor Edwards as the Rams regained the lead 43-42.
Larry penetrated the paint and made a difficult lay-up giving Lawrence the lead back, 44-43.
Ridgecroft’s Sawyer Chamblee pulled up from deep and buried a crucial three giving the Rams the lead again, 46-44. But Warrior Charlie Spruill answered back as he found space for a short range jumper tying the game at 46-46.
Sawyer Chamblee’s three-ball put the Rams back in the lead as the game clock was ticking down.
Lawrence was forced to foul which put the Rams in the bonus. Justin Peterson was only able to hit one of the free throws as the Rams held the lead, 50-46.
A second attempt shot at Ridgecroft basket added two more points for Ridgecroft and the Rams secured the championship, 56-46.