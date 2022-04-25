LASKER- Bethel Assembly Christian Academy Eagles (BACA) faced off against the Ridgecroft School Rams in the 11th Annual Sgt. Will McLawhorn Memorial Scholarship Tournament held at Northeast Academy on Tuesday, April 19.
Though the Rams were favored to win, the Eagles put up a galant effort through the third inning.
Ridgecroft broke the tie in the fourth and exploded in the sixth inning resulting in a 17-3 Rams victory and advancing them to the championship where they would meet the Ahoskie Christian School Warriors.
Ridgecroft broke ground first with a base hit from Bill Vaughan which scored Will Revelle. Revelle himself had been walked earlier and subsequently stole both second and third base. The inning was retired shortly thereafter.
Bethel’s lead batter, Parker Cale, had a patient at-bat was rewarded with a free trip to first base via a walk.
Cale was able to steal both second and third while Micah Hill was at bat.
Hill hit a hard ground ball that was mishandled, scoring Cole, but the defense was still able to get Hill out at first.
The next two batters struck out and ended the inning with both teams tied at one.
Ridgecroft was unable to score in the second inning, but Bethel did.
Bethel’s lead off batter struck out. Base hits by Peyton Liverman and Caleb Morris placed them at second and third base after a bad throw to the first baseman by the defense. A couple of walks provided by Ridgecroft put Bethel ahead 2-1, before the side was retired.
The Rams answered with a ground ball and two stolen bases by Blayden Miller. Revelle was at bat when Miller score due to a balk by the Bethel pitcher.
Revelle smacked a base hit shortly thereafter and Revelle stole second and third base. A sacrifice fly by Garrett Brown brought Revelle across home-plate for another run.
Bethel quickly tied the game at 3-all during its next at bat in the bottom of the third frame. That would be the last time Bethel would cross home plate.
The Rams scored two additional runs in the fourth inning and went through 16 batters in the sixth inning resulting in a whopping 12 runs being scored, securing a 17-3 victory.