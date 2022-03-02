WINDSOR - Bertie High School’s girls basketball team overcame one of their biggest opponents here last weekend.
No, not on the court, it was the calendar.
Despite a high seeding in the post-season, the Lady Falcons seemed to always fall short in third-round games played on Saturdays.
That was, until now; when they fashioned a 58-31 win over Chatham Central on the seventh day of the week. It advanced the top 1A seed to the Eastern semi-finals on Tuesday against Northside-Pinetown.
“Yes, sir, for the last four or five years that Saturday game, third round, is usually when we normally fall out,” chuckled Bertie coach Chris Jordan. “But we were really motivated today.”
It was a day when the Falcons could have easily suffered an “awakening letdown.” Their first two opening round challenges – 68-18 over Cape Hatteras on Tuesday and a Thursday 77-31 blowout of Burlington’s Woods Charter – could have left the No. 1 seed with an air of overconfidence.
“I told them to just stay focused,” Jordan added. “Just because we’re number one, we haven’t really won anything.”
Among their winners has to be point guard Yazmonasia Boone. The diminutive sharpshooter has upped her scoring average from 14 points-per-game to over 28-a-game over her last three post-season outings.
Saturday she struck for a career-high with 31 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 4-for-4 on her three-point attempts to go with three assists and four steals.
“Yeah, she was hot tonight,” grinned Jordan, nodding his head.
But both teams started the game cold, each missing their first six attempts over nearly two minutes.
Finally, a frustrated Jordan called time out at the 6:08 mark and his girls regrouped. Coming off the short breather, Bertie scored 10 unanswered in less than two minutes, but lost swing threat Bryona West for the rest of the half due to foul trouble.
Despite surrendering four to pull the Lady Bears within six at 10-4. Bertie scored the last four points of the quarter, helped by a pair of three’s by Boone, including one at the buzzer for a 17-4 Falcon edge.
Chatham opted to neutralize Bertie’s speed by packing in a tight zone, but the Falcons didn’t budge for most of the second quarter. The Bears got it under 10 at 17-8 before Bertie fashioned another 10-point run, sparked by Boone and inside threat Jessica Stokes, and stretched their lead to 27-8. A late CC trey made it 27-11 at the mid-break.
Bertie opened the second half hitting four triples in a row before their fifth one boinked off the iron. By then they were ahead 39-14. Again it was Boone, scoring five of Bertie’s last seven of the quarter, for a Falcon margin of 46-20.
After using his starters for the first two minutes of the fourth, Jordan inserted his reserves after Bertie had fashioned a 56-23 lead. Rakiyah Peele scored the last two in the paint. The Bears won the rest of the period 8-2, but it was the Falcons moving on to become one of the final eight 1A teams still left in the championship chase.
“We know we’ve got a target on our backs,” concluded Jordan. “So let’s stay focused not just on the court, but also in the classroom.”
Chatham Central 4 7 9 11 31
Bertie 17 10 19 12 58
CHATHAM CENTRAL (31): Ivey Tillman 11, Kailey Green 6, Katherine Gaines 4, Lindsey Johnson 3, Chloe Fuquay 2, Livvy Brooks 2, Meredith Peele 2, Jaylee Williams 1.
BERTIE (58): Yazmonasia Boone 31, Jessica Stokes 10, Rakiyah Peele 7, Bryona West 5, Trianna Smallwood 3, Eyonna Swain 2.