It was in 2004 when I wrote a column encouraging Mike Krzyzewski to take the Lakers coaching job. From an NBA fan perspective I thought it would be interesting but most importantly, as a lifelong fan of Carolina basketball, it would mean the removal of an arch nemesis. He obviously declined and it took nearly two more decades but Coach K finally stopped coaching Duke.
As a columnist I have never had to hide my fandom however I still have a responsibility to be honest and that has meant occasionally singing Coach K’s praises and applauding the incredible job he has done building the Duke basketball program. I’m not going to pretend like I’m his biggest fan but I’d be a fool not to respect what he accomplished.
Mike Krzyzewski’s success is undeniable and the fact that it happened in Durham, a few miles down the road from Chapel Hill made for the most epic rivalry in college athletics. That doesn’t happen without Coach K.
He was so easy for UNC fans to root against. Beating Carolina is one of the fastest easy to get Tar Heel fans to root against you though it’s not required, just ask Rick Barnes. While Coach K doesn’t have a winning record against UNC, he racked up a lot of big victories and managed to not have a losing record against the Tar Heels either.
There were also some things about him that rubbed Carolina fans the wrong way.
He didn’t “kiss the ring” when he met Dean Smith and we preferred everyone else show Coach Smith the same amount of respect we feel he deserves. That wasn’t humanly possible nor was it in his best interest yet when we felt like Coach K failed to demonstrate any reverence towards the man who integrated the ACC, we took that personally.
Dean Smith was from Kansas, Roy Williams is from here in North Carolina. Mike Krzyzewski is from Chicago. It’s like one of those old puzzles from Highlights magazine as a kid. Which of those does not belong?
UNC is a public school and Duke is private. UNC is a large institution and Duke is small by comparison. UNC has a lot of North Carolina students and Duke has a lot of students that go home to New Jersey over Christmas break.
UNC is this country‘s first public university and while it is not perfect, those of us who love it like to believe it has been blessed by God himself. Fans of Duke support the (Blue) Devils.
Some of this is jest for sure but those who live here know that all of it is not.
UNC and Duke both had a tremendous amount of basketball success over the past four decades but they got there in different ways. UNC fans talk about The Carolina Way and Duke has the Coach K Way. He became bigger than the program.
As referenced prior, you don’t have to like everything about the way it was done but it is impossible to deny its effectiveness. The Coach K Way led him to five National Championships and three Olympic Gold Medals.
I truly believe that if Coach K had followed my advice in 2004 and tried to add a few NBA titles to his list of accomplishments, my beloved Tar Heels might have a few more national championships on their own list. That’s the impact of Coach K and while I applaud him and all he’s done, he will not be missed. Not by some of us anyway.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.