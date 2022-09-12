MERRY HILL - Both the Rocky Mount Academy Eagles (RMA) and Lawrence Academy Warriors (LAW) entered this non-conference football game sporting a 2-0 record.
One team was going undefeated and the other would lose its first game of the season.
Unfortunately, LAW would lose it’s first game at home 59-12.
What looked to be the start of a close and explosive game - with RMA scoring on an 80-yard touchdown on the first kickoff of the game and Lawrence scoring on their first possession - quickly turned into a numeric nightmare for the Warriors.
On Rocky Mount’s next possession they attempted a long pass in the end zone, but that pass was subsequently picked off by LAW’s defensive back Mari Larry.
The Warriors took possession at it’s own 20 yard line. The Warriors went three-and-out for negative yards. Lawrence’s punt attempt was blocked and recovered by Larry. Larry was tackled in the end zone for safety, increasing the Eagles lead to 9-6.
Following the safety, RMA set up it’s kickoff return offensive. The Eagles accepted the kickoff at their own 40 yard line and ran it back for a 60-yard touchdown followed by a successful P.A.T., increasing their value to 16-6.
The Warriors’ next possession was uneventful as the offensive line didn’t have an answer for the Eagle tenacious defensive. Warriors’ quarterback Luke Foster stayed on the run the entire game with the Eagles in hot pursuit.
Lawrence fumbled the ball on a miscue with the option and RMA recovered the ball and scored on their first down play increasing the score to 23-6 including the P.A.T.
The Warriors went three-and-out with minimal yardage gained and punted the ball.
The Eagles setup shop on their 38 yard line. The Eagles called upon running back Reggie Branch who chewed up 26 yards worth of real estate into Warrior territory. Isaac Lewis handled the ball the next three plays for a total of 35 yards and a touchdown, which was accompanied by a successful extra point. RMA bettered it’s score to 30-6.
The Warriors just could not get any momentum offensively. The Eagles read the plays accurately and pursued relentlessly. The Warriors defense suffered from bad tackling and missed assignments.
After RMA’s kickoff, the Warriors took the ball at their own 20 yard-line. Warriors quarterback Foster was hurried by the defensive and threw a short pass that was intercepted by Eagle defender Cooper Epps.
Five plays after the interception the Eagles would cross the goal line once again to heighten their score to 37-6 including extra point.
At the end of the first half, RMA would lead 53-6 invoking a running clock in the second half.
Time ticked away quickly as the Eagles pounded the ball on the ground. Penalties on both teams helped expedite the game to pass by quickly for the last two quarters.
The Warriors finally found the goal line with 4:56 left on the clock to add another touchdown to their stats.
RMA answered back with another touchdown just before the buzzer officially sealing their 59-12 victory over the Warriors.
Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@apgenc.com.
