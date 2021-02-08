CENTRAL – Four Hawks posted double-figure scoring outputs to lead the Chowan Women's Basketball team to a huge 82-41 victory over Southern Wesleyan in Conference Carolinas play on Saturday afternoon.
THE BASICS
FINAL | Chowan 82, Southern Wesleyan 41
RECORDS | Chowan 4-5 (4-5), Southern Wesleyan 1-8 (1-7)
LOCATION | Central, S.C. (Tysinger Gym)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
The Chowan defense held Southern Wesleyan to 41 total points, the lowest point total since 11/18/2017 when the Hawks defeated Columbia International 97-41.
Destiny Robinson led the quartet of scoring with a career-high 24 points on 11-13 shooting and hauled in eight rebounds. Aniah Patterson chipped in with 14 points, while Demetria Bland and Keibra Hopkins tallied 10 points each.
Monique Jones narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Quarter:
Chowan continued their scoring efforts from last night as the Hawks jumped out to an early 8-0 lead. Keibra Hopkins started the run with a bucket followed by fast break points off steals by Monique Jones and Destiny Robinson. Hopkins added another bucket to lead 8-0.
Southern Wesleyan closed the gap with a 5-0 run before Jahkeria Bagby and Aniah Patterson scored a bucket each to lead 12-5. After a Warrior basket, Bagby tallied a bucket and Monique Jones picked up a point at the stripe to lead 15-7.
After a SWU bucket, Keibra Hopkins scored back-to-back buckets to push the advantage to double-digits, 19-9. Destiny Robinson posted a jumper and Brianna Copeland knocked down a triple to lead 24-9 at the end of the opening stanza.
Second Quarter:
SWU scored the opening six points of the quarter before Destiny Robinson picked up a point at the stripe. Robinson would add a jumper and Demetria Bland knocked down a triple to offset the Warriors' points.
The Warriors posted seven straight points before Aniah Patterson knocked down a three-pointer to keep the double-digit lead, 33-20. Neither team could find a bucket for the next three minutes until Destiny Robinson converted the old-fashioned three-point play. Robinson added a pair of buckets to end the half on a 10-1 run and lead 40-20.
Third Quarter:
Chowan continued to score on the run with an 8-3 run to open the half. Aniah Patterson started the run with a jumper before a layup by Demetria Bland and a pair of buckets by Destiny Robinson forced a timeout with the Hawks leading 48-23.
The run continued as Kaylah Henderson tallied a bucket and Aniah Patterson hit a jumper and a three-pointer. SWU slowed the run with a bucket as the Hawks led 55-25. Jahkeria Bagby added a pair from the stripe to add to the advantage.
After a 1-2 attempt from the line by the Warriors, Destiny Robinson notched a putback bucket along with a jumper by Brianna Copeland allowed the Hawks to lead 61-26 after outscoring the Warriors 21-6 in the quarter.
Fourth Quarter:
Destiny Robinson tallied two buckets along with a layup by Aniah Patterson sparked the largest lead of the contest for the Hawks, 67-26. SWU would go on an 8-0 run to cut into the sizable deficit, 67-34.
Keibra Hopkins ended the SWU run with a layup on a putback. Demetria Bland tallied a bucket to push the lead back to 71-34. Monique Jones added a jumper as the Warriors picked up points at the stripe. Bland knocked down a triple before Jones tallied a pair from the stripe and a layup to give the Hawks their largest lead of the contest, 80-37.
Tyaysia Sharpe knocked down a jumper before the Warriors tallied the final four points of the game.
UP NEXT
Chowan is scheduled to host King on February 12-13. Tip-off on Friday is slated for 5pm.