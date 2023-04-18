Red knots

Red knots feed on horseshoe crab eggs along the shore in May at Mispillion Harbor, Delaware.

 Gregory Breese/USFWS

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced today it has revised the proposed critical habitat rule for the rufa red knot, a robin-sized shorebird currently listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act, and is reopening the public comment period.

The revised proposal is based on new information received during the first comment period that resulted in the inclusion of additional units of critical habitat and corrections or additions to the size of some previously proposed units.