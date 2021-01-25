MURFREESBORO – A blistering start for the Chowan Women's Basketball team propelled the Hawks to the sweep over Converse in Conference Carolinas action on Saturday afternoon, 86-50.
THE BASICS
FINAL | Chowan 86, Converse 50
RECORDS | Chowan 2-3 (2-3), Converse 1-5 (0-5)
LOCATION | Murfreesboro, N.C. (Hawks Athletic Center)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
Four Hawks posted double-digit scoring led by Keibra Hopkins with 21 points on 7-11 shooting. For the second straight game, Brianna Copeland posted 18 points on 6-8 shooting. Destiny Robinson tallied 14 points and seven rebounds. Demetria Bland chipped in with 12 points.
Chowan shot 57.1% in the game and 55.6% (10-18) from behind the arc.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Quarter:
Demetria Bland started off the scoring with a three pointer. Keibra Hopkins followed suit with the contest at 6-4 early. The Hawks would take off on a 14-3 run over the next three minutes to lead 20-7.
Keibra Hopkins started the run with a freebie followed by a Destiny Robinson layup and a pair from the stripe by Monique Jones. Demetria Bland connected from deep before Converse tallied a three-pointer. Destiny Robinson added a layup and Keibra Hopkins finished off the run with a three-point play.
After a triple by the Valkyries, another quick spurt pushed the advantage to 29-12. Aniah Patterson scored on a putback followed by a Destiny Robinson jumper and layup. Keibra Hopkins tallied a trey during the run.
Converse closed the gap slightly before Brianna Copeland hit a jumper to end the quarter leading 31-18.
Second Quarter:
Chowan would take control in the quarter as an 11-2 run over the first two minutes allowed the Hawks to double-up the Valkyries. Brianna Copeland started the run with a triple along with an old-fashioned three-point play by Demetria Bland. Bland connected from deep and Copeland recorded a layup to lead 42-20.
Destiny Robinson recorded the next six points to lead 48-25 before Aniah Patterson tallied a jumper. Brianna Copeland picked up three points at the stripe to give the Hawks a 53-28 advantage at the intermission.
Third Quarter:
Monique Jones and Keibra Hopkins scored for the Hawks to offset the Converse attack in the quarter. Hopkins scored nine of the first 12 points in the half to lead 65-36. The scoring slowed on both sides as Monique Jones connected from the floor and Brianna Copeland hit a trey to put the Hawks up 70-40.
Brianna Copeland hit a jumper to send the Hawks into the final stanza up 72-40.
Fourth Quarter:
Converse went on a small run to start the quarter as Brianna Copeland hit a three-pointer during the stretch. Jazmine Davis knocked down a pair of jumpers during the middle portion of the quarter.
Emaree Hinton and Kaylah Henderson picked up a bucket each to lead 83-45. Tyaysia Sharpe knocked down a triple to end the scoring for the Hawks to secure the 86-50 victory.
UP NEXT
Chowan will look to continue the momentum as the Hawks travel to rival, Mount Olive, on Tuesday, January 26. Tip-off is scheduled for 5pm.