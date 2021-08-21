BERTIE- Bertie High School varsity football has a fresh breath of life. That fresh breath is brought by way of new Head Coach Collin Sneed.
Coach Sneed is not a stranger to Bertie Athletics. In fact, in 2019 he worked with the football program at Bertie Middle School.
Sneed’s initial intention was to assist former Head Coach Grantley Mizelle as his offensive Coordinator, but Mizelle moved on to other endeavors, which left the varsity head coach position vacant.
Sneed stated that he wanted to come over with the players that were on the eighth grade team, as well as give another look to how the varsity team has been perceived and try to turn the program around.
Coach Sneed isn’t a newcomer to coaching on the gridiron.
From 1998-2000 Sneed was the head coach and General Manager of the Roanoke Chowan Grizzlies semi-pro team.
Sneed then took the head coach position at Northeast Academy in Lasker. In his first year, Sneed coached Northeast Academy to the playoffs for the first time in 19 years.
Sneed was awarded Coach of the Year from the Colonial Football Conference that year. Sneed’s tenure at Northeast was from 2005-2010.
Sneed’s resume doesn’t stop there. He was selected as assistant coach in the 2006 North Carolina/South Carolina Shrine Bowl.
Sneed also coached at Northampton County High School from 2011-2018.
Sneed brings a wealth of knowledge to the gridiron. He is well-rounded in football including the physical, mental and technical aspects of the game. He has coached running backs and linebackers. He was a defensive coordinator, and knows the ins-and-outs offensively as well.
Sneed has been working with the varsity players during the off season and feels that he has established a bond with his athletes.
Sneed stated that one thing the programs needs is longevity within the coaching staff. In years past coaches would stay two or three years and move on to other endeavors. Coach Sneed said “I plans on staying at Bertie High School as long as they will have me.” He hopes to create a family atmosphere amongst the players and coaches.
When asked what would be the team motto for the year, he simply replied “Believe.”
Sneed added “The players have to believe in the coaches. They have to believe in the process. They have to believe in the brothers that they are going to war with and to believe in everything that the coaches are trying to instill in them.”
Realignment has placed Bertie in the 2A Four Rivers Eastern Conference, which includes Tarboro, South Creek, Gates County, Perquimans, North East Carolina Prep, Washington County and Riverside.