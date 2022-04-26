The Edenton Steamers have boosted their lineup with some familiar faces. Infielder Chase Bruno (Montreat College), outfielder Brantley Cutler (University of Maryland Eastern Shore), and outfielder Jackson Hipp (Brown University) are all returning for another summer with the Clams.
Bruno returns for his second season in teal and black looking to pick up where he left off last summer. Offensively, he was a steady presence at top of the order. He was tied for third on the team in hits (21) and hit over .300 in the final three weeks of the season. Bruno is a good contact hitter as well, and was one of only two Clams to have more walks than strikeouts in 2021. Defensively, Bruno played in the middle of the infield, mainly serving as the shortstop last summer. The 5-10 junior has had a good spring at Montreat College. He’s put together a .341 batting average, 18 runs batted in, and 17 extra base hits over 52 games for the Cavaliers.
“Chase has really turned himself into a great contact hitter. He spent a lot of time in the leadoff spot for us last summer, and he could certainly do that again this year,” said Steamers’ general manager Tyler Russell. “He is also a slick fielder at both middle infield positions, where we expect to see him again.”
Cutler only played in six games with the Steamers after joining the team late in the season. The short stint didn’t stop him from making a solid impact, including drawing eight walks, getting two extra base hits, and putting together a .481 OBP (second on the team). Defensively, he played mostly center field for the Clams. This spring, the 6-1 senior has put together solid numbers at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Cutler has delivered 36 hits, 21 runs batted in, and a .288 batting average, in 36 games with the Hawks.
“Brantley came to Edenton late last season, but was given every opportunity to make an immediate impact for us. He spent some time in centerfield and was able to get a few big hits down the stretch,” Russell said. “We hope that he can continue to build on the strong spring that he has had at the plate for UMES.”
Hipp is returning for his third season as a Steamer. He’s played right field for the teal and black in his first two summers, and has shown an ability to hit the ball out of the yard.
He ranked second on the team with four home runs in 2021, while having a team-best 21 runs batted in.
In his spring season with Brown, the 6-2 senior has continued to rake. He has 14 runs batted in, including three games with multiple RBIs, and he’s added a pair of home runs for the Brown Bears.
“Jackson has been a great guy to have on the team the last two seasons. His experience in Edenton and his ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark are huge,” Russell said. “He is also a great clubhouse guy and will be a leader for our new players to follow.”
The trio of returners accounted for 25% of the total runs batted in for the Steamers last summer. They also earned 21% of the team’s hits a season ago.
“There is a lot of offensive ability with this group. Whether it’s a lead off hitter or a middle of the order power bat, these guys can make an impact in our lineup from top to bottom,” Russell said.