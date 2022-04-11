The 25th season of Edenton Steamers baseball will look a little different at a select number of games this season.
Every Tuesday night the team plays at Historic Hicks Field this season, they will suit up as the Chowan County Cantaloupes. This branding pays homage to the rich agriculture industry found in Chowan and focuses on one of its most notable productions.
“We are very excited about the arrival of this new brand,” said Tyler Russell, General Manager of the Edenton Steamers. “The idea of creating an alternate identity for the team has been on my mind for some time. We are hopeful that the craziness and irregularities we have seen the last couple of years are behind us. With the atmosphere around the ballpark being more normal this year, it seemed that the 2022 season would be the right time to introduce the Cantaloupes.”
The true value of the Cantaloupes moniker comes from the partnership that is being cultivated alongside the brand. The Steamers organization will be partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle (BGC) and using the Cantaloupes as a way to shed some light on the children of our community.
Each home Tuesday, the team will be carrying the BGC onto the field with them and honoring them throughout the game. The Cantaloupes jerseys will include the BGC logo on the back.
As a way to bring the Club and the uniforms full circle, the Steamers organization will be auctioning off the jerseys during the last home Tuesday game of the season on July 19. All of the proceeds from the silent auction will go to the BGC.
“We are very excited about our partnership with The Edenton Steamers,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle. “Tyler Russell and the Steamers are very kind and generous in choosing the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle as the beneficiary of the Chowan Cantaloupes jersey auction.
“As well, we sincerely appreciate the amazing support from RC Theatres in Elizabeth City,” Mithcell added. “Proceeds from the auction will be used to support our eight-week summer camp which will serve nearly 300 children and teens in Chowan and Pasquotank Counties.”
The impact of the fundraiser is also being credited to RC Theatres Albemarle Movies 8. The newest movie theater in the region – located in Elizabeth City – has stepped up to the plate to help the Steamers make this a raving success for the BGC. RC Theatres is the exclusive sponsor of the Cantaloupes uniforms. Their sponsorship will allow all of the monies generated from the jersey auction to go directly to the BGC. RC Theatres’ logo will also be found on the Cantaloupes jerseys.
“RC Theatres is honored and thrilled to be part of this wonderful program to benefit such a worthwhile organization such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle,” commented Scott Cohen, the CEO of RC Theatres. “As CEO of a third generation family-owned business, it has always been our goal to provide excellent customer service and to be involved in the community. We look forward to a great season ahead for the Chowan County Cantaloupes, and the Edenton Steamers as they celebrate their 25th Anniversary.”
The partnership between the Steamers and the BGC will go beyond the playing field. The two sides are actively working together to set up exclusive clinics at Historic Hicks Field this summer, just for the members of the club.
The clinic program was started last summer, and proved to be excellent for both the kids of the BGC and the Steamers players that assisted. There are also plans going into place for how the BGC members can attend the Cantaloupes games this summer, and how they can participate in the interactive portions of the game day experience.
“Last year, Club members from Edenton and Elizabeth City took part in mini baseball camps, which were a huge hit,” said Mitchell. “This summer, in addition to morning clinics, we will be bringing our kiddos to Tuesday home games.”
While the kids of the BGC will definitely be impacted during the upcoming season, fans will also be able to purchase Cantaloupes merchandise all season long from the merchandise trailer located inside Historic Hicks Field. Hats and t-shirts are currently in production. The Steamers hope to receive those items in the near future, and add them to the online merchandise store as well.
“At the end of the 2022 season, I think that we will all be able to look back at the Cantaloupes experience, and see that it made a positive impact on the kids of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle,” said Russell. “We certainly hope to grow and continue our partnership with the Club for years to come. We also hope to keep the Cantaloupes brand going in the future as well.”
While teal is still the favorite color of the Steamers faithful, they hope to see a little orange sprinkled in around the ballpark this season.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.