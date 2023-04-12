Alex Flinn has been a consistent standout over the past month during the East Carolina football team’s spring workouts. The junior put the finishing touches on a strong spring by leading three scoring drives during the Pirates’ rain-soaked Purple-Gold spring game on Saturday.
The Flinn-quarterbacked Gold team defeated Purple, 17-9, and the defense denied Purple’s final offensive gasp as it battled the clock, heavy rain and gusting wind.
Coach Mike Houston, still dripping wet and red in the face from his time on the field, liked what he saw from Flinn. The junior has been with the Pirates since the 2019 season and his knowledge of the offense was evident.
“He’s had that kind of spring,” Houston said of Flinn’s outing on Saturday. “You know, I think that we feel very comfortable with both quarterbacks going into the summer. But you know, he’s a kid where this is his fourth year in the program. He has complete command of the offense. And I thought the thing that’s most impressive to me is he sees what’s coming defensively and he was able to consistently get us in the right protections consistently and get us in the right play.”
His ability to analyze the defense helped him find the open receiver more times than not. He went to his checkdowns when he was in trouble and showed off his arm by taking shots downfield.
Flinn hooked up with Jsi Hatfield for a 59-yard touchdown that gave his team a 7-3 lead. He later added a 62-yard touchdown run when he faked out the defense on a zone-read play, keeping the ball and finding a seam to run untouched for the score.
“You had pressure and a corner trap coverage so you had everybody coming off the edge,” Houston said of the play. “The receiver sealed it, and so then it’s just green grass. You probably have the defensive guys getting on the Purple defense about the pursuit right there because I don’t think anybody expected Alex to go 60 yards or whatever it was.”
Flinn was 19-of-22 passing for 173 yards. Flinn also accounted for the most rushing yards, with his long touchdown run helping out his numbers. He finished with 68 rushing yards. Running back Javoius Bond added 64 yards and a touchdown and Marlon Gunn Jr. added 17 yards on four carries.
Flinn has a strong command of the offense and looked comfortable leading the team through all sorts of situations in brutal weather conditions.
“I’ve been telling him all week to be you,” defensive lineman and Gold teammate D’Anta Johnson said of Flinn. “Like we know he can play, he just hasn’t had the right chance yet but when his time comes he’s always ready.”
Flinn’s play may trigger a quarterback competition this summer, though the team is outwardly excited about Mason Garcia, who has been touted as Holton Ahlers’ replacement as QB1.
Garcia struggled at times during Saturday’s scrimmage, though he did show off some impressive athletic tools by slinging the ball through strong winds while displaying mobility in and out of the pocket with a fluidity that doesn’t often come with a 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame.
Garcia completed 17-of-29 passes and threw two interceptions. Teylor Jackson and Samuel Dankah each recorded an interception.
Zakye Barker led all defenders with 10 tackles. The Gold and Purple defensive players collected a combined 20 tackles for loss.
“My biggest takeaway from a team standpoint, and not even just a defensive standpoint, is that during any live period we compete,” Johnson said. “We got dogs on both sides of the ball. The way the Purple team came back and gave themselves a chance, it made me excited because I know that they’re not going to give up.”