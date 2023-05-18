Among the worst reasons for doing anything is “because we’ve always done it that way.”

There are often times very good reasons things have been done a certain way for so long. As far as I’m concerned, the primary reason should never be “because that’s how it’s always been done.”

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and columnist. He and his son currently reside in Wilmington. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com