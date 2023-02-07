LA1

Warriors' junior guard Conner Ferebee makes a basket at a recent contest.

 File Photo Bertie Ledger-Advance

LASKER – Lawrence Academy claimed three opening-round wins in the Tarheel Independent Conference tournament here Monday.

The varsity boys, varsity girls and middle school boys – all seeded number three in the league tournament – secured comfortable wins to advance to the conference semifinals.

