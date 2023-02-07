LASKER – Lawrence Academy claimed three opening-round wins in the Tarheel Independent Conference tournament here Monday.
The varsity boys, varsity girls and middle school boys – all seeded number three in the league tournament – secured comfortable wins to advance to the conference semifinals.
Lawrence – 40, Albemarle – 8
The middle school Warriors jumped out to an early 15-0 lead after one quarter and led 27-0 at the intermission.
Albemarle finally got on the board in the third quarter, but the Warriors held a 32-6 cushion heading into the final quarter.
Evan Perry led Lawrence’s attack in the first quarter, scoring seven of his game-high 11 points in the opening period. Cooper Powell added four points in the first. Stanley Purvis and Jameer Riddick added the other two buckets.
In the second quarter, it was Perry’s four points along with four from Reece Feyer that led the way. Eli Williford (2) and Cole Jinnette (3) had the Warriors’ third quarter points.
Barrett Rich led Albemarle with four points.
Lawrence – 50, Terra Ceia – 38
Lawrence went almost five minutes in the fourth quarter without a point. Fortunately for the Warriors, it wasn’t an issue. By that point, Lawrence led 47-21 and had things on cruise control.
In the first quarter, Lawrence forced 10 turnovers and cruised to an easy double-digit lead.
Claire Smith got the scoring started with a hoop in the first minute of the game, but that was the last score for the next three minutes. Then it was Terra Ceia’s Lily Jefferson who connected on 1-of-2 from the free throw line.
The Warriors, however, responded with nine unanswered points. Senior Emma Smith sandwiched two free throws and a bucket around a hoop by Dava Armstrong. Claire Smith then added a triple that gave Lawrence an 11-1 edge with 1:13 to play in the quarter.
Terra Ceia got a three-pointer from Lakin Van Essendelft, but Armstrong responded with a triple of her own to give Lawrence a 14-4 lead after one quarter.
Riley Phelps started the second quarter with a bucket that was followed by a three-pointer from Samantha Hughson and a basket by Emma Smith as Lawrence surged to a 21-4 advantage.
Jefferson finally broke the Lady Knight’s scoring drought with two hoops that closed the gap to 21-8. Lawrence held a 25-11 lead at the intermission.
Claire Smith opened the third quarter with back-to-back hoops to push the Lawrence lead to 29-11. Terra Ceia responded, but then Leah Woodard had back-to-back steals and lay-ups that gave Lawrence a 33-13 advantage.
The teams exchanged hoops the rest of the quarter, despite Lawrence forcing 13 turnovers in the period. The Warriors led 37-19 after three quarters.
After a three-pointer from Van Essendelft closed the gap to 37-22, Hughson and Emma Smith hit consecutive buckets which was followed by back-to-back triples from Woodard and Hughson which made it 47-21 with 5:56 to play.
Terra Ceia scored the next 17 points, but Armstrong hit a triple at the buzzer that established the 12-point win.
Lawrence – 71, Northeast – 34
Charlie Spruill started the game with back-to-back hoops followed by a bucket from Boyd Swain as Lawrence jumped out to a 6-0 lead.
Chance Lassiter stopped the run with a bucket for the Eagles, but Mauri Larry and Conner Ferebee then added consecutive hoops as Lawrence built a 12-2 lead early in the first quarter.
Judson Smith stopped the run with a triple for Northeast, but Mike Lee scored his first hoop to make it 14-5.
Lassiter scored for the Warriors, before Ferebee added another bucket for the Warriors.
Lassiter then connected on a three-pointer for the Eagles, but Larry answered with the same on the other end followed by a Lee hoop that gave Lawrence a 21-10 lead after one quarter.
The second half saw Lawrence pull away, thanks in large part to 14 points from Hayden Phillips, who connected on four triples during the quarter. He led the way for a 23-point performance with Lee, Larry, Swain and Luke Foster adding buckets.
Lawrence held a 45-18 edge at the intermission.
Spruill had five points in the third quarter while Larry and Ferebee added four each as Lawrence led 59-26 after three periods.
Overall, the Warriors had three in double figures led by Phillips and Spruill with 17 each. Larry contributed 13 for the Warriors. Lee and Ferebee added eight points each.
Rounding out the scoring were Swain (4), Foster (2) and Carter Wells (2).
Lassiter led the Warriors with eight points.