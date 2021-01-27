MOUNT OLIVE – The Chowan Women's Basketball team was bitten again by the road turnover bug in a 73-63 loss to Mount Olive in Conference Carolinas action on Tuesday evening.
THE BASICS
FINAL | Chowan 63, Mount Olive 73
RECORDS | Chowan 2-4 (2-4), Mount Olive 3-2 (3-2)
LOCATION | Mount Olive, N.C. (Kornegay Arena)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
Chowan committed 28 turnovers in the contest leading to 27 points for the Trojans. The Hawks posted scores of 21 and 20 in the middle quarters of the contest, while scoring 22 total points in the first and fourth quarters.
Aniah Patterson led the team with 17 points. Demetria Bland and Keibra Hopkins scored 13 points each.
Monique Jones missed a double-double with nine points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Destiny Robinson chipped in with six points and nine rebounds.
After averaging 18.0 points per game over the weekend, Brianna Copeland tallied two points in ten minutes of action.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Quarter:
Chowan started with two freebies on a technical foul to start the contest. Demetria Bland connected on the pair. Mount Olive would answer on before Keibra Hopkins scored on an offensive putback. Monique Jones tallied a pair from the stripe to lead 6-4 early.
Mount Olive would go on a 10-2 run to lead 14-8 at the end of the quarter. Demetria Bland knocked down a jumper during the offensive stall.
Second Quarter:
UMO continued their run with a 1-2 effort from the line to start the quarter. Destiny Robinson ended the run with a backdoor layup from Demetria Bland. The Trojans would answer with a pair of layups to extend their lead to 19-10. Aniah Patterson picked up a pair from the stripe and a layup to cut the deficit to 19-14.
The Trojans knocked down a jumper before Kyani Moore finished off the old-fashioned three-point play. UMO continued to maintain their lead with a layup. Brianna Copeland added a bucket along with a three-point opportunity by Aniah Patterson to trail 23-22.
Mount Olive connected from the floor before Keibra Hopkins knocked down a trey to even the score, 25-all. UMO would answer at the other end to keep the advantage. Demetria Bland hit a layup and Hopkins hit a jumper to trim the deficit to 30-29 at the intermission.
Third Quarter:
The Trojans maintained their small advantage as Keibra Hopkins scored a layup and Aniah Patterson knocked down a pair from the stripe. Monique Jones evened the score completing the old-fashioned three-point play midway through the quarter.
UMO went on a 5-0 run on two turnovers by the Hawks to force a Chowan timeout, 41-36. Mount Olive continued their run with a three-point play. Keibra Hopkins knocked down a jumper to slow the run. Another run by the Trojans pushed their lead to 48-38.
Monique Jones posted a pair of free throws and a triple by Demetria Bland cut the deficit in half, 48-43. Destiny Robinson added a layup on a putback along with a pair from the stripe by Bland to keep the deficit at five, 52-47. Jones added a bucket in transition to trim the deficit to 52-49 heading into the fourth quarter.
Fourth Quarter:
Keibra Hopkins put the Hawks on the board with a pair from the stripe to cut the deficit down to one, 52-51. Aniah Patterson scored a layup to even the score after a 1-2 attempt from the line by the Trojans. Demetria Bland gave the Hawks the lead for the first time since the first quarter, 55-53, with a layup. Patterson knocked down a triple to push the Hawks ahead, 58-55.
Chowan went scoreless over the next six minutes as Mount Olive pushed their advantage to 64-58. The Hawks would miss two freebies with a minute to play, but the Trojans would connect on both attempts. Destiny Robinson scored the first bucket for the Hawks with a layup to close the gap to 66-60 with 54 seconds remaining.
UMO went 1-2 from the stripe before Aniah Patterson knocked down a triple to close the gap to 67-63. The Trojans iced the game away at the stripe.
UP NEXT
Chowan returns home to take on Emmanuel in a Conference Carolinas contest on Saturday, January 30. Tip-off is slated for 5pm.