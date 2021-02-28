MURFREESBORO – The Chowan Softball team picked up a 5-0 win over Frostburg State behind another dominant pitching performance by Megan Vincent at home on Friday afternoon.
THE BASICS
FINAL | Chowan 5, Frostburg State 0
RECORDS | Chowan 3-7-1, Frostburg State 0-1
LOCATION | Murfreesboro, N.C. (Hawks Field)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
Megan Vincent posted the complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts and allowing two hits.
Haleigh Reid and Hannah Eden picked up two hits each. Jesse Gentry hit her first home run of the season.
HOW IT HAPPENED
After a quick inning in the circle by Megan Vincent, Jesse Gentry hit a home run to left field to put the Hawks on top 1-0. Haleigh Reid and Kaitlin Brunelli posted singles but were left stranded.
Frostburg State made some noise in the second inning as two hit-by-pitches and stolen bases put runners at second and third with one out. Megan Vincent tallied a strikeout and a ground out to end the rally.
The Hawks would complete their scoring in the bottom of the second inning plating four runs on three hits and two errors. Hannah Naifeh led off the inning with a double. Hannah Eden singled before a double by Mikayla Luskin scored Naifeh. Eden scored on a fielding error before Meredith Morgan and Luskin scored on another error to lead 5-0.
Megan Vincent continued to keep the Bobcat hitter off balance with limited traffic on the bases.
Haleigh Reid picked up a single in the fifth and Hannah Eden singled in the sixth.