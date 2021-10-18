MURFREESBORO – The Chowan University football team was handed their second straight loss after going unblemished to start the season, falling to Virginia Union on homecoming 38-31 on Saturday.
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
Imeek Watkins returned a kick-off for 100 yards and a touchdown to break the school record for longest kick-off return. It was the first kick-off return for a touchdown since Antjuan Randall returned a 95-yard touchdown against Fayetteville State in 2014.
Bryce Witt had 276 yards and a touchdown through the air. Watkins hauled in seven catches for 87 yards. Laurence Kingadded six catches for 70 yards and a score.
Basilio Fernandez led the Hawks with 10 tackles. Isaac Anderson recorded 5.5 tackles for loss on the day. Connor O'Brien registered an interception and six tackles.
Virginia Union gashed the Hawks to 363 yards rushing, while holding Chowan to 366 yards of total offense.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Quarter:
Virginia Union used a 10-play, 88-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead early. The lead would not last long as Watkins caught the ball one-yard deep in the endzone and took it the distance for a touchdown to even the score at 7-all.
The Chowan defense would bend, but not break as the Panthers would stall in the redzone and connect on a 21- yard field goal to lead 10-7.
After 10 minutes of game play on the sideline, the Chowan offense took the field. Witt connected with JaQuan Albright and Tyrek McNeil for a first down reception. The Hawks would get a first down on a penalty after Watkins rushed for seven yards. Witt connected with Watkins and McNeil for short gains before a shovel pass to Laurence King for the touchdown to lead 14-10.
Second Quarter:
Two pass interference calls allowed Virginia Union to move the ball down the field before regaining the lead on a rushing touchdown, 17-14.
Witt found Watkins for 25 yards before connecting with King for another first down. A pass interference and roughing the passer penalty aided the drive allowing Witt to waltz in from three yards out to lead 21-17.
After a punt, the Hawks would get the ball near midfield for their next drive. Witt found King and Watkins for a pair of 13-yard receptions. Witt's pass would be intercepted to end the drive.
Backed up on their own goal-line, VUU's Rodney McKay would spring free, virtually untouched, down the sideline for a 98-yard touchdown to lead 24-21.
Virginia Union partially blocked a punt, but was unable to take advantage as Connor O'Brien picked off a pass in the endzone on third and goal.
Third Quarter:
The Hawks would drive down the field on the opening drive of the half before seeing misfortune as Jaylon Boyd crossed the goal line before officials declared the ball was fumbled prior to breaking the plane of the goal.
VUU responded with a six-play drive resulting in a touchdown to take a 31-21 lead.
On the next drive, the Hawks offense stalled. Luis Orellana looked to pin the Panthers deep in their own end of the field before the momentum of the gunner took the 56-yard punt into the endzone for a touchback.
Fourth Quarter:
VUU extended their lead to 38-21 on a nine-play drive. The Hawks answered with a quick five-play drive as Jude McAtamney connected from 32 yards out to cut the deficit to 38-24.
The Chowan defense held strong to force a punt as Simeon Burns got a piece of the punt to give the Hawks great field position at the VUU 33.
King hauled in a reception for 15 yards before Witt trucked his way in for a one-yard touchdown to trail 38-31 with 6:44 remaining.
Virginia Union milked five minutes off the clock moving the ball down to the Chowan one-yard line. On fourth and goal, the VUU quarterback had the ball knocked out of his hands by his own lineman and recovered by the Hawks.
Chowan started the drive at their own two-yard line with 1:38 remaining. Witt found Watkins for a 26-yard reception and again for seven to move the ball away from their own endzone. VUU ended the drive with a sack on fourth down.
UP NEXT
Chowan heads through the swamp to take on rival Elizabeth City State on Oct. 23.