Morgan Wadsworth

Ahoskie Christian School junior Morgan Wadsworth is presented with a commemorative basketball to signify her 1,000th career point, a milestone she reached in a game last month. ACS coach Kelly Perry made the presentation.

 Cal Bryant Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald

AHOSKIE – She may be a queen off the court, but once Morgan Wadsworth steps inside the lines, the beauty becomes a beast.

Wadsworth scored early and often, pouring in a game-high 28 points to lead Ahoskie Christian School to a 58-17 rout of Pamlico Christian Academy midway through the basketball season.

