...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures between
29 and 32 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 to 30 degrees possible.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Bertie,
Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, Southampton and
Isle of Wight Counties, and the city of Suffolk.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
EDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
&&
Ahoskie Christian School junior Morgan Wadsworth is presented with a commemorative basketball to signify her 1,000th career point, a milestone she reached in a game last month. ACS coach Kelly Perry made the presentation.
AHOSKIE – She may be a queen off the court, but once Morgan Wadsworth steps inside the lines, the beauty becomes a beast.
Wadsworth scored early and often, pouring in a game-high 28 points to lead Ahoskie Christian School to a 58-17 rout of Pamlico Christian Academy midway through the basketball season.
Prior to the game, Wadsworth was crowned as the school’s 2023 Homecoming Queen. Then, at halftime of the boys contest, Wadsworth was presented a basketball in honor of her 1,000th career point, a milestone she reached in a game played back on Dec. 16. Since that time, including Friday’s performance, Wadsworth has added 206 points to her career total.
“Yea, she can score, but Morgan is an all-around player,” said her head coach, Kelly Perry. “She rebounds well, she plays excellent defense, and she distributes the ball well to her teammates.”
The night she was named Homecoming Queen, Wadsworth scored eight of her team’s first 10 points.
Wadsworth is the daughter of Bertie County native Tim and Valerie Wadsworth.