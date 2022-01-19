Full disclosure, I am writing this Tuesday morning. That’s important because North Carolina has yet to play Miami and the question this column is set to ask, I don’t yet know the answer to but you may.
Are the Tar Heels tough and disciplined enough to win grind-it-out games on the road?
If you saw or heard of a Carolina loss at Miami on Tuesday evening then the answer is clearly no. A win against the Hurricanes isn’t a clear indication of anything aside from potential. String some road wins together and Hubert Davis has himself a team better prepared to play in March.
When UNC is shooting well, it is a sight to see. The bigs create lanes by setting picks and spotting up from outside while the backcourt will shoot off the dribble from NBA range.
The squad as a whole has a clearly increased focus on improved shooting and that is the most predictable thing you could imagine from a Hubert Davis coached team. He was one of the most accurate shooters of all time. It’s in his genes.
None of those young men are him, however and sometimes, the shooting goes cold. I’m sure he would tell you it did for him too sometimes but given their age, environment and circumstances, it seems more a question of when these fellas are going to have a bad shooting night as opposed to if they are going to have a bad shooting night.
In games like those, the Tar Heels lean heavily on the front court of Armando Bacot and Brady Manek. Bacot has played really impressive basketball as of late against some questionable competition so I am eager to see how his new attitude fares against a better team.
While a bad shooting night by every player is inevitable, a bad defensive night does not have to be. If a player can’t hit a bucket but never lets his opponent score, he’s not losing. He’s not winning, but he’s not losing.
It reminds me of the first time I met a millionaire. Being a millionaire seems fun and I asked him if he had any tips on how others can become millionaires. He said he did, but I wouldn’t like it and he was right. “It’s not about how much money you make, but about how little money you spend.”
The same could be said for scoring and defense, regardless of sport. SEC football figured this out a long time ago.
You’re not going to keep another basketball team from scoring the entire game, but you can surely limit the impact of a bad shooting night on your part by ensuring that the player you are guarding has one too. That requires toughness and discipline and those traits don’t go cold.
Sixteen games into his first season as a head coach and I could not be happier that Hubert Davis is leading the Tar Heels. His team’s play and demeanor has already begun to reflect his touch from outside and positive attitude.
Now I’m waiting to see the results after they learn from the part of Davis that kept him in the NBA for a dozen years. That part is all a willingness to couple discipline and toughness with a positive attitude and ability to shoot the ball. Hubert Davis made his own fate and if his Tar Heel teams can learn to do the same, the ceiling is the roof.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.