EDENTON — In a game that featured ups and downs, the Edenton Steamers were able to ride the high wave in the bottom of the ninth inning.
With the game tied 4-4, the Steamers had the bases loaded with two out and Josh Pernetti up to bat.
Pernetti, a San Joaquin Delta College (Calif.) product, hit a walk-off grand slam home run over the right field wall to give the Steamers an 8-4 victory against the Tarboro River Bandits Wednesday night at Hicks Field.
Pernetti, who entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning as a pinch hitter, was greeted at home plate by his celebrating teammates.
“I didn’t even know what to do,” Pernetti said. “I was so excited. I’m glad that we played hard and tied it up and I was able to come through with the hit at the end.”
The grand slam capped a five-run inning for the Steamers.
Edenton entered the top of the ninth inning tied 3-3 with the division leading River Bandits.
Consecutive errors by the Edenton infield led to Tarboro putting runners on first and second base with one out.
Tarboro advanced both runners to second and third base with a double steal.
Tarboro’s Levis Aguila (Felician University) hit a single to left field to score a run from third base to give the River Bandits a 4-3 lead.
Edenton responded in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Clams put runners on base via a hit by a pitch and an error by the Tarboro shortstop.
With runners on first and second base, the runners were able to move up an additional base following a throwing error by the Tarboro catcher to second base.
The throw went into shallow center field.
Edenton’s Hunter Cole of Randolph-Macon College delivered an RBI hit to tie the game 4-4.
The Steamers tried to end the game by sending the runner from second base, but the runner was tagged out before touching home plate.
A misplayed fly ball to left field along with a walk to Casey Haire (Milligan University) loaded the bases with two out.
Pernetti took care of the rest.
Before the at-bat, Pernetti said he prayed.
From that point, he focused on the at-bat.
Pernetti enjoyed the celebration at home plate.
“It’s a great group of guys,” he said of his teammates. “I’m glad that we got to celebrate together.”
Pernetti is the latest family tie with the Steamers.
Pernetti noted his older brother, Jimbo Pernetti, played for the Steamers.
Jimbo played in Edenton during the 2016 season.
This summer, the younger Pernetti has the same host family that his older brother had in 2016.
“It’s just an amazing opportunity to be out here,” Josh said of his experience with the Steamers.
The Steamers began the bottom of the second inning of a scoreless game with a walk.
Aaron Copeland (Spartanburg Methodist College) followed with a double to put runners at second and third base with no out.
Jackson Hipp (Brown University) hit a sacrifice line out to left field. That allowed Daniel Rutherford (Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University) to score from third base to give the Steamers a 1-0 lead.
A sacrifice fly out by Tarboro’s Will Smith (Tennessee at Martin) allowed a run to score from third base to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the third inning.
Edenton scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on a two RBI single to left field by Case Kermode (University of Mount Olive) to give the Clams a 3-1 lead.
Tarboro scored a run in the top of the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly out by Michael Dolberry (Longwood University) to make it a 3-2 game.
An RBI single to left field by Tarboro’s Cam Hassert (Villanova University) tied the game 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning.
Copeland led the Steamers with two hits.
Both teams struggled at times during the contest fielding the ball as both teams committed multiple errors.
Daniel Willie (Montreat College) got the start on the mound for Edenton and went six innings, gave up three hits, three runs, two earned runs, five walks and posted four strikeouts for the no-decision.
Michael Allen (Lenoir Rhyne University), from Manteo, pitched 2 1/3 innings, gave up a hit, a run, no earned runs and a walk during his relief outing.
Ben Coffman (Bluefield College) was credited with the win in relief. He pitched 2/3 inning and was helped by a double play to end the top of the ninth inning.
Tarboro used five pitchers in the contest.
Before Thursday’s doubleheader at Tarboro, the Steamers were in second place in the Tidewater Summer League, Premier Collegiate League East Division standings by 2 1/2 games.
MLB DRAFT
A group of former Edenton Steamers were drafted during the 2021 Major League Baseball First Year Player draft.
The MLB draft was held Sunday through Tuesday.
Outfielder Quincy Hamilton (fifth round, Houston Astros) and pitchers Blake Beers (19th round, Oakland Athletics) and Jake Rice (ninth round, Arizona Diamondbacks) were drafted.
Hamilton and Beers played for the Steamers in 2019, while Rice wore the teal and black in 2020.
ALL-STARS
Two former Clams played in MLB’s Mid-Summer Classic.
Joey Wendle and Chris Bassitt played in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver, Colorado Tuesday for the American League All-Star team.
Wendle, a third baseman, is a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, while Bassitt, a pitcher, is a member of the Oakland Athletics.
Wendle played for the Steamers in 2011, while Bassitt was a member of the 2010 Edenton Steamers.